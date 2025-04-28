Russia and USA Continue Cooperation to Resolve Ukraine Conflict – Kremlin

Russia and the United States Continue Contacts on Ukraine Conflict Resolution

Russia and the United States are maintaining contacts and exchanging information regarding the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS said.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Московский_Кремль,_вид_с_Дома_на_набережной.jpg by Semyon Borisov Moscow Kremlin

"We are exchanging information through the appropriate channels,” he explained.

Russia Committed to Peace, but US Disappointed

Russia holds strong positions and is committed to peace and positive progress, said Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is reportedly becoming increasingly disillusioned with both his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt stated, as reported by Reuters.

She emphasized that both presidents need to come to the negotiating table to bring an end to the conflict.

Leavitt referenced the ceasefire announced by Putin in connection with the 80th anniversary of Victory, but stressed that Trump made it clear he seeks a permanent ceasefire.

On April 28, President Putin announced a ceasefire "based on humanitarian considerations" to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory. The ceasefire is scheduled to last from 00:00 between May 7 and May 8 until 00:00 between May 10 and May 11. The Kremlin called on Ukraine to "follow this example” and warned that if Kyiv violates the ceasefire, Russian forces will deliver an "adequate and effective response.” Moscow also reiterated its readiness for peace talks without preconditions, aimed at addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and engaging constructively with international partners.

In response to Putin's announcement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha wrote on social media platform:

"Why wait until May 8? If the fighting can stop now, it can stop from any date for 30 days."

Kyiv is ready to support a "long-term, durable, and comprehensive ceasefire," he added.