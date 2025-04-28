Sacred Mission: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Praises His Soldiers

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Praises His Soldiers for Fighting in Russia's Kursk Region

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has praised the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the operation to liberate the Kursk region. He described it as a "sacred mission" aimed at strengthening the friendship between Russia and North Korea. Kim Jong Un emphasized that the North Korean military fought for justice and are heroes.

Photo: flickr.com by Roman Harak, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ DPRK flag

The DPRK leader also sent a warm combat greeting to the Russian army and people for their great victory.

Monument to North Korean Soldiers to be Erected in Pyongyang

Kim Jong Un stated that a monument would be built in Pyongyang to honor the North Korean soldiers who fought in the Kursk region.

"Soon, in our capital, a monument will be erected in honor of the heroic sons of the DPRK," Kim Jong Un said.

On April 26, 2025, Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin about the complete liberation of the Kursk region from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, significant help in defeating the invading Ukrainian forces came from the North Korean military.

"I would like to specifically highlight the participation of the soldiers of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the liberation of the border areas of the Kursk region, who, in accordance with the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between our countries, provided significant assistance in defeating the encroaching Ukrainian forces,” said Gerasimov.

Russian Foreign Ministry Official Maria Zakharova also confirmed that the North Korean soldiers participated in the operation to liberate the Kursk border area according to Article 4 of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, signed in June 2024.

North Korea Officially Announces Deployment of Troops to Russia

On April 28, North Korea officially announced the deployment of troops to Russia. The decision was made in accordance with the Strategic Partnership Agreement. Kim Jong Un, after analyzing and evaluating the current military-political situation, concluded that the situation falls under the scope of the agreement.

In March, Kim Jong Un declared that North Korea would continue to support Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"The firm choice and unwavering will of the North Korean government is to consistently support Russia's fight to defend its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security interests in the future," Kim Jong Un said.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and North Korea came into effect on December 4, 2024. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the agreement contributes to the building of a just, multipolar world.

According to the text of the agreement, the document is indefinite and provides for mutual military assistance in case of an attack on either side.

