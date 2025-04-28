Sacred Mission: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Praises His Soldiers

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has praised the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the operation to liberate the Kursk region. He described it as a "sacred mission" aimed at strengthening the friendship between Russia and North Korea. Kim Jong Un emphasized that the North Korean military fought for justice and are heroes.
The DPRK leader also sent a warm combat greeting to the Russian army and people for their great victory.
Kim Jong Un stated that a monument would be built in Pyongyang to honor the North Korean soldiers who fought in the Kursk region.
"Soon, in our capital, a monument will be erected in honor of the heroic sons of the DPRK," Kim Jong Un said.
On April 26, 2025, Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin about the complete liberation of the Kursk region from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, significant help in defeating the invading Ukrainian forces came from the North Korean military.
"I would like to specifically highlight the participation of the soldiers of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the liberation of the border areas of the Kursk region, who, in accordance with the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between our countries, provided significant assistance in defeating the encroaching Ukrainian forces,” said Gerasimov.
Russian Foreign Ministry Official Maria Zakharova also confirmed that the North Korean soldiers participated in the operation to liberate the Kursk border area according to Article 4 of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, signed in June 2024.
On April 28, North Korea officially announced the deployment of troops to Russia. The decision was made in accordance with the Strategic Partnership Agreement. Kim Jong Un, after analyzing and evaluating the current military-political situation, concluded that the situation falls under the scope of the agreement.
In March, Kim Jong Un declared that North Korea would continue to support Russia's actions in Ukraine.
"The firm choice and unwavering will of the North Korean government is to consistently support Russia's fight to defend its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security interests in the future," Kim Jong Un said.
The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and North Korea came into effect on December 4, 2024. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the agreement contributes to the building of a just, multipolar world.
According to the text of the agreement, the document is indefinite and provides for mutual military assistance in case of an attack on either side.
The Korean People's Army Ground Force (KPAGF; Korean: 조선인민군 륙군; Hancha: 朝鮮人民軍 陸軍; MR: Chosŏn-inmin'gun Ryukkun, lit. 'Korean People's Military Army') is the main branch of the Korean People's Army, responsible for land-based military operations. The Korean People's Army Ground Force was formed on August 20, 1947. It outnumbered and outgunned the South Korean army on the outbreak of the Korean War in June 1950 before being pushed back by a combined United Nations-Republic of Korea counteroffensive. North Korean ground forces formations which fought in the Korean War included the I Corps, the II and III Corps. The IV Corps and V Corps, VI and VII Corps were formed after the outbreak of war. Divisions included the 105th Armored Division, the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 12th, 19th, and 43rd Infantry Divisions. During the Korean War, it also contained a number of independent units such as the 766th Infantry Regiment.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
DPRK soldiers were housed separately and communicated through a special interpreter. The North Korean forces operated mainly in the southern part of the Sudzha district