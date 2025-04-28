World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Putin Orders Emergency Deployment of Russian Aircraft to Iran to Fight Massive Port Fire
Russian Defense Ministry Shows North Korean Soldiers Training on Russian Firing Ranges
President Putin Announces Ceasefire During Special Military Operation for 80th Anniversary of Victory
President Putin Thanks North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un for Assistance in Defeating Ukrainian Forces in Kursk Region
Putin and Witkoff Talk for Three Hours, Touch on Possible Renewal of Direct Russia-Ukraine Negotiations
Son of CIA Deputy Director Killed in Donetsk While Fighting for Russian Airborne Forces
U.S. Peace Proposal Includes Territorial Concessions and Security Guarantees for Ukraine
Russian General Killed in Car Bombing Outside Moscow
Trump: Ukraine Will Never Join NATO, Blames Kyiv for Starting War with Russia

Four Large European Countries Left Without Electricity

Massive Power Outages Hit Spain and Portugal, Disrupting Airports and Transportation
World

Spain and Portugal experienced large-scale power and telephone outages, with disruptions also affecting France and Belgium. Due to the failure, operations were interrupted at Madrid’s international airport and Lisbon Airport.

Dark room
Photo: unsplash.com by Hermes Rivera, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Dark room

The causes of the power outages have not yet been determined, El País newspaper said. Spain’s National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) is investigating whether the blackout could have been the result of a hacker attack.

The outage disrupted public transportation, traffic lights, and telephone communications. Train movement was nearly halted in parts of Madrid and Barcelona.

According to El País, mass power outages began at 12:20 p.m. local time (1:20 p.m. Moscow time). For unknown reasons, Spain’s electricity consumption suddenly plummeted from 27,075 MW to 12,321 MW. The state-owned company Red Eléctrica announced it had activated an emergency recovery plan and was coordinating efforts with other energy companies.

The Spanish government convened an emergency meeting following the massive network failure. The cabinet meeting is taking place at the official residence of the Prime Minister — the Moncloa Palace in Madrid.

The power outage also paralyzed operations at Lisbon Airport, which serves thousands of passengers.

Residents of Andorra and parts of France also reported electricity supply problems. Outages were additionally recorded in Belgium.

The Canary and Balearic Islands were not affected by the disruptions. The Canaries are powered by six independent systems isolated from mainland Spain and from each other. Meanwhile, the Balearic Islands' power supply relies on two interconnected systems and a submarine cable linking them to the Iberian Peninsula.

Details

A power outage, also called a powercut, a power out, a power failure, a power blackout, a power loss, a blackout or a power drought — is the loss of the electrical power network supply to an end user. There are many causes of power failures in an electricity network. Examples of these causes include faults at power stations, damage to electric transmission lines, substations or other parts of the distribution system, a short circuit, cascading failure, fuse or circuit breaker operation. Power failures are particularly critical at sites where the environment and public safety are at risk. Institutions such as hospitals, sewage treatment plants, and mines will usually have backup power sources such as standby generators, which will automatically start up when electrical power is lost. Other critical systems, such as telecommunication, are also required to have emergency power. The battery room of a telephone exchange usually has arrays of lead–acid batteries for backup and also a socket for connecting a generator during extended periods of outage. During a power outage, there is a disruption in the supply of electricity, resulting in a loss of power to homes, businesses, and other facilities. Power outages can occur for various reasons, including severe weather conditions (e.g. storms, hurricanes, or blizzards), earthquakes, equipment failure, grid overload, or planned maintenance.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Spain, Portugal power outage
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Boeing runs out of bolts and nuts
World
Boeing runs out of bolts and nuts
Russian Defense Ministry Shows North Korean Soldiers Training on Russian Firing Ranges
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Defense Ministry Shows North Korean Soldiers Training on Russian Firing Ranges Видео 
Popular
President Putin Confirms DPRK Fighters Took Part in Defending Russia's Kursk Region, Thanks Kim Jong Un

Pyongyang decided to erect a monument honoring the North Korean soldiers who fought on Russian soil

President Putin Thanks North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un for Assistance in Defeating Ukrainian Forces in Kursk Region
President Putin Announces Ceasefire During Special Military Operation for 80th Anniversary of Victory
Putin Announces Another Ceasefire with Ukraine to Celebrate 80th Anniversary of Victory in WWII
Video Shows DPRK Fighters Training in Russia
Putin Sends Several Russian Emergency Aircraft to Iran to Fight Massive Port Fire
US Congressman Fitzpatrick Sparks Controversy Over USA's Direct Involvement in Conflict with Russia Alexander Shtorm Tensions escalate between India and Pakistan after Kashmir attack Andrey Mihayloff Ukraine's incursion of Kursk: Zelensky's 'meatgrinder' Dmitry Plotnikov
Last materials
Massive Power Outages Hit Spain and Portugal, Disrupting Airports and Transportation
Putin Orders Emergency Deployment of Russian Aircraft to Iran to Fight Massive Port Fire
Russian Defense Ministry Shows North Korean Soldiers Training on Russian Firing Ranges
President Putin Announces Ceasefire During Special Military Operation for 80th Anniversary of Victory
President Putin Thanks North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un for Assistance in Defeating Ukrainian Forces in Kursk Region
Putin and Witkoff Talk for Three Hours, Touch on Possible Renewal of Direct Russia-Ukraine Negotiations
Son of CIA Deputy Director Killed in Donetsk While Fighting for Russian Airborne Forces
U.S. Peace Proposal Includes Territorial Concessions and Security Guarantees for Ukraine
Russian General Killed in Car Bombing Outside Moscow
Trump: Ukraine Will Never Join NATO, Blames Kyiv for Starting War with Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.