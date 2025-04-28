Putin Sends Several Russian Emergency Aircraft to Iran to Fight Massive Port Fire

Putin Orders Emergency Deployment of Russian Aircraft to Iran to Fight Massive Port Fire

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to urgently dispatch several special aircraft from the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) to Iran to help extinguish the fire at Shahid Rajaee Port, the Russian Embassy in the Islamic Republic said.

Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Vitaly V. Kuzmin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Il-76

According to the embassy, the decision was made in response to a request from Iranian partners. It was reported that the aircraft sent to Iran are staffed with experienced professionals.

"We wish our rescuers, together with their Iranian colleagues, success in containing the flames and saving this strategically important port for Iran's economy, as well as human lives," the statement said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) clarified that, on Putin’s orders, Russian Emergency Minister Alexander Kurenkov ordered the dispatch of two planes to Bandar Abbas — a Be-200ChS amphibious aircraft and an Il-76.

A powerful explosion struck southern Iran on Saturday, April 26. According to preliminary reports, the blast occurred at a hazardous materials and chemicals warehouse. Sources claim a fuel tank exploded, leading to the collapse of one of the port buildings. The latest information indicates that 1,139 people were injured, and 25 fatalities have been confirmed.

Details

Port of Shahid Rajaee (Persian: بندر شهید رجایی), or Shahid Rajaee Port, is one of the two parts in the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Hormozgan province, Iran. It is located in the north shores of the Strait of Hormuz. Shahid Rajaee port is about 14.5 kilometers (7.8 nmi) west-southwest of the Port of Bandar Abbas. It is named after Mohammad-Ali Rajai. The area of Shahid Rajaee Port covers about 2,400 hectares (5,900 acres). The port has the capacity of handling 70 million tons of cargo annually, a figure which includes three million TEUs of containerized cargo. The Port of Shahid Rajaee consists of 23 berths having alongside depth of 15 meters (49 ft). The overall roofed warehouse covers an area of over 19 hectares (47 acres) of roofed warehouses. The port is featured with 23.5 kilometers (14.6 mi) of domestic railway tracks. Marine travelers who enter Iran via Shahid Rajaee Port can receive a visa upon arrival. Shahid Rajaee port is a Special Economic Zone.

