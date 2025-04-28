President Putin Confirms DPRK Fighters Took Part in Defending Russia's Kursk Region, Thanks Kim Jong Un

President Putin Thanks North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un for Assistance in Defeating Ukrainian Forces in Kursk Region

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un for the assistance provided by North Korean troops in the defeat of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. On April 26, the Russian Army fully concluded combat operations against Ukrainian soldiers near Kursk, Putin added.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stefan Krasowski, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Korean People's Army

"In the defeat of the formations that invaded our territory, units of the Korean People's Army actively participated — in full accordance with international law, and in the spirit and letter of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, signed on June 19, 2024," the statement reads.

Putin Expresses Gratitude to the DPRK Leadership and People

The Russian leader stated that the Russian people deeply respect the heroism and dedication of the Korean soldiers, "who stood shoulder to shoulder with Russian fighters to defend our Motherland as their own." He emphasized that these foreign fighters fulfilled their duty with honor and valor.

"The Russian people will never forget the heroic deeds of the Korean special forces fighters. We will always honor the Korean heroes who gave their lives for Russia, for our shared freedom," Vladimir Putin said.

Putin also expressed confidence that after the joint efforts to liberate the Kursk region, relations between Russia and North Korea would continue to develop successfully and dynamically in all areas.

North Korea Declares Ukrainian Defeat in Border Regions

North Korea officially announced the deployment of its troops to Russian territory on Monday, April 28.

Kim Jong Un called the KPA soldiers who fought near Kursk heroes, describing their participation in the battle to liberate Russian territory as a "sacred mission" aimed at strengthening friendship with Russia.

The Central Military Commission of the DPRK stated that the victory over the AFU in the Kursk region thwarted the "political and military adventures" of the West and Kyiv.

It was also reported that Pyongyang decided to erect a monument honoring the North Korean soldiers who fought on Russian soil.

General Staff Chief Highlighted Assistance of DPRK Troops

On April 26, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, in a report to President Putin, specifically noted the assistance provided by DPRK forces in the defeat of the AFU near Kursk.

He stated that DPRK soldiers and officers demonstrated high levels of professionalism, as well as heroism, resilience, and courage.

South Korea Condemns North Korean Troop Involvement in Battles Near Kursk

South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the deployment of North Korean troops near Kursk, calling it a violation of the United Nations Charter.

"The deployment of North Korean troops, alongside broader military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, constitutes a flagrant violation of international norms, including the UN Charter and UN Security Council resolutions," the statement said.

Pyongyang was also accused of "mocking" the international community by acknowledging the troop deployment under the cooperation agreement with Moscow.

Details

The Korean People's Army (KPA) encompasses the combined military forces of North Korea and the armed wing of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). The KPA consists of five branches: the Ground Force, the Naval Force, the Air Force, the Strategic Force, and the Special Operations Forces. It is commanded by the WPK Central Military Commission, which is chaired by the WPK general secretary, and the president of the State Affairs; both posts are currently headed by Kim Jong Un. The KPA considers its primary adversaries to be the Republic of Korea Armed Forces and United States Forces Korea, across the Korean Demilitarized Zone, as it has since the Armistice Agreement of July 1953. As of 2021 it is the second largest military organisation in the world, with 29.9% of the North Korean population actively serving, in reserve or in a paramilitary capacity.

