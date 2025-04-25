World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin-Witkoff Talks in Moscow: Russia and US Rebuild Relations Speedily

Putin and Witkoff Talk for Three Hours, Touch on Possible Renewal of Direct Russia-Ukraine Negotiations
World

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff helped bring positions closer not only on Ukraine but also on a number of other international issues, presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

Vladimir Putin and Steven Witkoff
Photo: Kremlin.Ru by Pravda.Ru
Vladimir Putin and Steven Witkoff

The meeting at the Kremlin lasted about three hours. Ushakov described the talks as constructive and highly useful. He said the discussions included the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ushakov called it symbolic that the talks took place on the 80th anniversary of the Elbe Day meeting between Soviet and American troops.

"This meeting, as is widely known, symbolizes the wartime alliance of our two countries in the fight against Nazism,” he said. "In accordance with agreements between the presidents of Russia and the United States, a productive Russian-American dialogue will continue at various levels in an active manner,” Ushakov added.

Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on the morning of April 25. Prior to this, Witkoff and Putin had met three times:

  • on February 11 and March 13 in Moscow,
  • and on April 11 in St. Petersburg.

Russia-Ukraine negotiations were suspended in the spring of 2022. The last in-person meeting of the delegations took place in Istanbul on March 29. After the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, along with the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, were annexed by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree forbidding negotiations with Russia as long as Vladimir Putin remains its president.

Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia is open to talks with representatives of Ukraine but that any agreements must be signed with a legitimate government. The Kremlin has emphasized the need to "legally clear obstacles” before any talks between Moscow and Kyiv can begin.

On May 20, 2024, Zelensky's five-year presidential term officially expired. Elections were scheduled for March 31 but were canceled due to martial law imposed at the start of Russia's military operation. Under Article 19 of Ukraine's law on martial law, constitutional changes, presidential, parliamentary, and local elections are prohibited under such conditions.

Zelensky stated on April 22 that Ukraine is also open to negotiations with Russia, but only after a ceasefire is achieved. "After a full ceasefire, with clarity on the timelines, we're ready for any talks, any at all,” he said.

Earlier, the American president warned that the U. S. could withdraw from its mediation role if either the Russian or Ukrainian side continues to stall the negotiation process. According to Trump, the situation surrounding conflict resolution talks is progressing but remains "very fragile.”

Details

Steven Charles Witkoff (born March 15, 1957) is an American real estate investor and lawyer who serves as the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East. He is the founder and chairman of the Witkoff Group. He began his career as a real estate attorney, before transitioning to property investment and development. His notable acquisitions include the Daily News Building, the Woolworth Building, 33 Maiden Lane, and the Park Lane Hotel in Manhattan. The 2025 Forbes World's Billionaires List estimated Witkoff's net worth at US$2 billion, making him the 1,763rd richest person in the world.

Vladimir Putin welcomes Steve Witkoff
