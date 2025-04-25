U.S. Peace Plan Includes Very Attractive Proposals Russia Can Hardly Refuse

The plan, which Donald Trump's special envoy Steven Witkoff presented to European officials during a meeting in Paris on April 17, includes, among other points, the return of a territory in the Kharkiv region to Ukrainian control.

Photo: flickr.com by nycmayorsoffice, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ USA and Ukraine flags

Additionally, Washington suggests that Ukraine regain control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), with the eventual transfer of operational control to the United States. Electricity from the plant would then be distributed between both parties. The U.S. also proposes restoring Ukrainian control over the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), and ensuring Kyiv has unrestricted navigation on the Dnipro River, along with control over the Kinburn Spit.

As for Russia, the United States is reportedly prepared to recognize Crimea as Russian territory de jure, and to effectively formalize Moscow's control over the territories of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR), as well as parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Beyond territorial issues, the document also addresses a ceasefire, security guarantees for Ukraine, and economic arrangements.

Under the agreement, Washington proposes that both sides establish a permanent ceasefire and immediately begin talks on its technical implementation.

The U.S. also promises to provide Ukraine with robust security guarantees, overseen by a special group consisting of European and willing non-European states. In exchange, Ukraine would be required to formally abandon its aspirations to join NATO and the European Union.

Economically, the proposal includes a framework for cooperation between the U.S. and Ukraine, including a mineral resource agreement between Kyiv and Washington. Ukraine will also receive assistance with reconstruction and financial compensation.

In return, sanctions on Russia imposed since 2014 would be lifted, and Moscow would be offered opportunities for energy and industrial cooperation with the United States.

Ukraine and Europe Respond with Counterproposals

According to Reuters, Ukraine and its European allies submitted a counterproposal to the U. S. plan. It includes a demand for an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire — in the air, on land, and at sea. If that condition is met, Kyiv would be ready to begin negotiations with Moscow immediately.

Territorial issues would be addressed only after the full cessation of hostilities. The negotiation process would begin with defining the current line of control.

Ukraine and the EU are also demanding full control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the Kakhovka HPP, which was destroyed in the summer of 2023. The proposal also calls for Kyiv to receive rights to free navigation on the Dnipro River and control over the Kinburn Spit.