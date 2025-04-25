World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine to Begin Immediate Negotiations with Russia on One Condition

Ukraine is ready to immediately begin negotiations with Russia, but only after an "unconditional ceasefire in the air, on land, and at sea.” Reportedly, this is a condition contained in a package of proposals that Ukraine and European countries passed on to the United States, Reuters reports.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry by 93rd "Kholodnyi Yar" Mechanized Brigade, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Russia and Ukraine are being asked to "commit to a complete and unconditional ceasefire in the air, on land, and at sea.” Following that, "both sides will immediately enter into negotiations on the technical implementation, with the participation of the United States and European countries.”

  • The document states that Russia must "unconditionally return all deported and unlawfully displaced Ukrainian children."
  • The plan also provides for a prisoner exchange based on the "all-for-all” principle.

The proposals developed by Ukraine and Europe also include security guarantees. They specify that Ukraine retains the right to maintain its own military.

The settlement plan for the conflict in Ukraine, as outlined by U.S. President's special envoy for the Middle East, Steven Witkoff, differs from the proposals of European allies, Reuters reports, citing both documents. The main disagreements concern the sequence of addressing territorial issues, lifting sanctions on Russia, and security guarantees for Ukraine.

