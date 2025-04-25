World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

The West ready to lift sanctions imposed on Russia after 2014

The West to lift sanctions on Russia
World

The plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, proposed by U.S. President’s special envoy Steven Witkoff, includes lifting sanctions on Russia, Reuters said citing documents.

Sanctions
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File by https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Kirill_SH, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Sanctions

“Sanctions against Russia, imposed as a result of this conflict since 2014, will be lifted,” the publication states.

According to the agency, Ukraine and Europe, in a response document, also proposed lifting the sanctions on Russia gradually after a ceasefire is achieved.

Steve Witkoff is currently in Russia. He is said to meet President Putin on April 25.

The U.S. proposal also includes the return of the Kharkiv region territory to Kyiv, the agency also said.

Details

Sanctions economic or international, that have been imposed on Russia include:

  • International sanctions during the Russo-Ukrainian War (2014–)
    • Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, US legislation (2017)
    • International sanctions during the Russian invasion of Ukraine (2022–)
For sanctions that Russia has imposed on other countries:
  • Economic sanctions § Russian sanctions (20th – 21st centuries)
  • International sanctions during the Russo-Ukrainian War § Russian counter-sanctions (2014–)
  • Russia sanctions against Ukraine (2018–)

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Now reading
Russian general killed in car bomb blast near Moscow
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian general killed in car bomb blast near Moscow Видео 
Moscow comments on most recent destructive strike on Kyiv
World
Moscow comments on most recent destructive strike on Kyiv Видео 
Tensions escalate between India and Pakistan after Kashmir attack
Asia
Tensions escalate between India and Pakistan after Kashmir attack Видео 
Popular
Russia's missile strike on Kyiv demonstrates Ukraine's weak air defenses

In the early hours of April 24, Russia's Armed Forces carried out a combined strike on targets in Ukraine. The attack has become one of the most largest ones since the beginning of the special operation

Russia strikes Kyiv making it one of the largest attacks on Ukraine
Moscow comments on most recent destructive strike on Kyiv
Truce is over: Moscow comments on most recent missile strike on Kyiv
Russia Intel Chief Naryshkin: Various scenarios possible for Zelensky's fate
Congressman Fitzpatrick Nearly Sparks US–Russia War in Ukraine by Sending Message to Putin
US Congressman Fitzpatrick Sparks Controversy Over USA's Direct Involvement in Conflict with Russia Alexander Shtorm Tensions escalate between India and Pakistan after Kashmir attack Andrey Mihayloff Ukraine's incursion of Kursk: Zelensky's 'meatgrinder' Dmitry Plotnikov
Russian Former Defense Minister: Europe Wants to be Ready for War with Russia by 2030
Deadly Kashmir attack put India and Pakistan on warpath
Russian Army General stripped of military rank, sentenced to 5 years in colony
Russian Army General stripped of military rank, sentenced to 5 years in colony
Last materials
Russian general killed in car bomb blast near Moscow
US Congressman Fitzpatrick Sparks Controversy Over USA's Direct Involvement in Conflict with Russia
Europe Wants to be Prepared for Military Confrontation with Russia by 2030
Moscow comments on most recent destructive strike on Kyiv
Tensions escalate between India and Pakistan after Kashmir attack
Russian intelligence chief outlines possible scenarios for Zelensky's future
Russia strikes Kyiv making it one of the largest attacks on Ukraine
Russian General sentenced to five years in large-scale fraud case
Moscow gets ready for Putin-Trump summit
CIA still operates in Ukraine against Russia despite Kyiv's turbulent relationship with Trump
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.