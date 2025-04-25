The West ready to lift sanctions imposed on Russia after 2014

The West to lift sanctions on Russia

The plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, proposed by U.S. President’s special envoy Steven Witkoff, includes lifting sanctions on Russia, Reuters said citing documents.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File by https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Kirill_SH, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Sanctions

“Sanctions against Russia, imposed as a result of this conflict since 2014, will be lifted,” the publication states.

According to the agency, Ukraine and Europe, in a response document, also proposed lifting the sanctions on Russia gradually after a ceasefire is achieved.

Steve Witkoff is currently in Russia. He is said to meet President Putin on April 25.

The U.S. proposal also includes the return of the Kharkiv region territory to Kyiv, the agency also said.

Details

Sanctions economic or international, that have been imposed on Russia include:



International sanctions during the Russo-Ukrainian War (2014–) Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, US legislation (2017) International sanctions during the Russian invasion of Ukraine (2022–)



Economic sanctions § Russian sanctions (20th – 21st centuries)

International sanctions during the Russo-Ukrainian War § Russian counter-sanctions (2014–)

Russia sanctions against Ukraine (2018–)

For sanctions that Russia has imposed on other countries: