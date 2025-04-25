The West ready to lift sanctions imposed on Russia after 2014

The plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, proposed by U.S. President’s special envoy Steven Witkoff, includes lifting sanctions on Russia, Reuters said citing documents.
“Sanctions against Russia, imposed as a result of this conflict since 2014, will be lifted,” the publication states.
According to the agency, Ukraine and Europe, in a response document, also proposed lifting the sanctions on Russia gradually after a ceasefire is achieved.
Steve Witkoff is currently in Russia. He is said to meet President Putin on April 25.
The U.S. proposal also includes the return of the Kharkiv region territory to Kyiv, the agency also said.
Sanctions economic or international, that have been imposed on Russia include:
