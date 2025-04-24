Truce is over: Moscow comments on most recent missile strike on Kyiv

The Russian forces continue striking “military and quasi-military targets” in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a comment regarding the strike on Kyiv during the night of April 24.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Press service of the Western military district, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Missile strike

According to Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, nine people were killed and around 70 others injured in the missile attack on Kyiv on April 23 overnight.

Journalists asked Peskov how such strikes might affect the peace negotiation process.

“The Ukrainian side continues its propaganda. Our military continues the special military operation. As you know, there was an Easter truce — it has ended,” he replied.

Peskov emphasized that Ukraine had repeatedly violated the ceasefire.

“Our military continue to carry out the tasks that the Supreme Commander-in-Chief assigns to them. They continue to strike military and quasi-military targets,” he concluded.

Trump Condemns Russian Strikes and Urges Peace Agreement

US President Donald Trump condemned the Russian strikes on Kyiv and urged both sides of the conflict to sign a peace agreement.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5,000 soldiers a week are dying. Let's get the peace deal DONE!" Trump wrote on TruthSocial platform.

Air raid sirens went on in Kyiv on April 23 at night. Explosions were also reported in Kyiv and Kharkiv. Nine people were killed and another 70 injured due to the strikes on Kyiv. According to most recent reports, the death toll has climbed to 12, over 90 were hurt.

President Volodymyr Zelensky cut short his visit to South Africa following a briefing from the military leadership and returned to Ukraine. He instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to “immediately contact our partners regarding our requests to strengthen air defense.”