World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Truce is over: Moscow comments on most recent missile strike on Kyiv

Moscow comments on most recent destructive strike on Kyiv
World

The Russian forces continue striking “military and quasi-military targets” in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a comment regarding the strike on Kyiv during the night of April 24.

Missile strike
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Press service of the Western military district, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Missile strike

According to Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, nine people were killed and around 70 others injured in the missile attack on Kyiv on April 23 overnight.

Journalists asked Peskov how such strikes might affect the peace negotiation process.

“The Ukrainian side continues its propaganda. Our military continues the special military operation. As you know, there was an Easter truce — it has ended,” he replied.

Peskov emphasized that Ukraine had repeatedly violated the ceasefire.

“Our military continue to carry out the tasks that the Supreme Commander-in-Chief assigns to them. They continue to strike military and quasi-military targets,” he concluded.

Trump Condemns Russian Strikes and Urges Peace Agreement

US President Donald Trump condemned the Russian strikes on Kyiv and urged both sides of the conflict to sign a peace agreement. 

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5,000 soldiers a week are dying. Let's get the peace deal DONE!" Trump wrote on TruthSocial platform.

Air raid sirens went on in Kyiv on April 23 at night. Explosions were also reported in Kyiv and Kharkiv. Nine people were killed and another 70 injured due to the strikes on Kyiv. According to most recent reports, the death toll has climbed to 12, over 90 were hurt.

President Volodymyr Zelensky cut short his visit to South Africa following a briefing from the military leadership and returned to Ukraine. He instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to “immediately contact our partners regarding our requests to strengthen air defense.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported a large-scale strike on enterprises of Ukraine’s aviation, missile-space, mechanical engineering, and armored vehicle industries, as well as on rocket fuel and gunpowder production facilities, military airfield infrastructure, and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian troops in 148 locations.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia strikes Kyiv making it one of the largest attacks on Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia strikes Kyiv making it one of the largest attacks on Ukraine Видео 
Ineffective Trump: The world finds alternative to US tariffs
World
Ineffective Trump: The world finds alternative to US tariffs
Popular
Putin relies on intel data, takes risk to agree to Trump's peace plan in full

Moscow had preemptively announced Witkoff's visit-an indication that Russia has prepared an alternative course

Putin agrees to Trump's peace plan in full. Witkoff coming to Moscow for Plan B
Ukraine's incursion of Kursk: Zelensky's 'meatgrinder'
Ukrainian army suffers critical losses in Zelensky's Kursk 'meatgrinder'
Moscow makes preparations for personal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Ongoing CIA operations in Ukraine: Sabotage and infiltration missions against Russia still in the works
Tensions escalate between India and Pakistan after Kashmir attack Andrey Mihayloff Ukraine's incursion of Kursk: Zelensky's 'meatgrinder' Dmitry Plotnikov Putin agrees to Trump's peace plan in full. Witkoff coming to Moscow for Plan B Lyuba Lulko
Russia's missile strike on Kyiv demonstrates Ukraine's weak air defenses
London meeting fails to build bridge between USA, Ukraine, Russia and EU
Explosion and fire in the heart of Moscow
Explosion and fire in the heart of Moscow
Last materials
Europe Wants to be Prepared for Military Confrontation with Russia by 2030
Moscow comments on most recent destructive strike on Kyiv
Tensions escalate between India and Pakistan after Kashmir attack
Russian intelligence chief outlines possible scenarios for Zelensky's future
Russia strikes Kyiv making it one of the largest attacks on Ukraine
Russian General sentenced to five years in large-scale fraud case
Moscow gets ready for Putin-Trump summit
CIA still operates in Ukraine against Russia despite Kyiv's turbulent relationship with Trump
Ukraine's incursion of Kursk: Zelensky's 'meatgrinder'
Putin agrees to Trump's peace plan in full. Witkoff coming to Moscow for Plan B
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.