Russian intelligence chief outlines possible scenarios for Zelensky's future

There are various scenarios as far as the fate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is concerned, Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said, TASS reports.

Naryshkin's comment came in response to a question about whether Zelensky might eventually flee Kyiv.

"I can only assume that all kinds of scenarios are possible when it comes to Zelensky's plans and fate,” Naryshkin stated.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed the question of Zelensky stepping down as part of a conflict resolution deal.

"That is not among our demands,” Peskov said.

Previously, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Zelensky's statements in which he rejected Kyiv's recognition of Crimea as Russian territory. He noted that such remarks hinder negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict.

Details

Sergey Yevgenyevich Naryshkin (born 27 October 1954) is a Russian politician who has served as the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service since 2016. Previously, he was Chairman of the State Duma (2011–2016) and Kremlin Chief of Staff (2008–2012); he was also chairman of the Historical Truth Commission from May 2009 until it was dissolved in February 2012. Naryshkin has the federal state civilian service rank of 1st class Active State Councillor of the Russian Federation.

