Moscow makes preparations for personal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

Moscow gets ready for Putin-Trump summit
World

Preparations are currently underway for a personal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Le Point.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

"This meeting must be productive. Both Trump and Putin want results. That is why preparatory work is being carried out," the Kremlin representative said.

Earlier, Peskov had stated that there were no scheduled contacts between the Russian president and his American counterpart at that moment. However, according to him, talks between the two leaders could be arranged quickly if necessary.

On March 18, Putin and Trump held a phone call during which they agreed to normalize relations between the two countries. The heads of state also discussed a range of areas in which Moscow and Washington could establish cooperation.

Putin respects Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin respects his American counterpart Donald Trump for being a strong individual, just like the Russian leader himself, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also told French newspaper Le Point.

“There are areas where Putin and Trump’s positions are close, but that doesn’t mean they are aligned on everything. Each of them, above all, defends the interests of their own country. What unites them is that they both understand the absurdity of refusing dialogue, as well as the willingness to tackle even the most difficult issues through discussion. That’s precisely what was lacking in the previous American administration under Joe Biden,” he noted.

Peskov also pointed out that Trump and his family had to go through difficult trials, yet he still managed to return to the White House because he is “a serious political leader and a strong personality.” The Kremlin spokesperson emphasized that “Putin, also a strong man, respects Trump for these qualities.”

