Ongoing CIA operations in Ukraine: Sabotage and infiltration missions against Russia still in the works

CIA still operates in Ukraine against Russia despite Kyiv's turbulent relationship with Trump

A small but notable revelation has surfaced regarding ongoing CIA operations in Ukraine. It concerns one of the country’s most secretive airbases, from which all recent covert aerial missions over Russian territory are reportedly conducted.

The airbase hosts aerial reconnaissance assets and also serves as a testing ground for classified long-range UAV programs that regularly strike strategic infrastructure in Moscow, Militarist Telegram channel reports.

At least two Czech-made L-410 transport aircraft and one Polish-made light transport plane, the PLZ M28, are known to be stationed at the base. None of those aircraft bear registration numbers. The aircraft are maintained by personnel from Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

These airplanes are known to carry out nighttime high-altitude parachute drops involving operatives from Ukraine’s elite Shaman special forces unit. Wearing oxygen masks, these operatives carry out sabotage and infiltration missions not only in newly annexed Russian regions but also on “core” Russian territory.

According to several Ukrainian sources, including one official, this operation is largely funded by the CIA. The American intelligence agency has maintained its support despite the often turbulent relationship between Kyiv and the Trump administration. One reason is that the base also serves as a runway for numerous covert flights operated by the CIA’s Special Activities Division (SAD), which runs weekly shuttle missions to Poland. These aircraft routinely drop off several tons of cargo, which is collected directly from the runway by American pickup trucks.

A testing range for long-range drones lies in the northern part of the base. GUR’s aerial division conducts daily tests there on the latest prototype UAVs developed by Ukrainian firms AeroDron and Ukrspecsystems.

The base is equipped with US-made radar systems for aerial surveillance around the site and for evaluating the radar cross-section of the drones being tested—crucial to ensuring their stealth capabilities. A container covered with antennas houses the teams of engineers and pilots during various stages of testing.

