Ukrainian official who called Scholz 'offended liver sausage' now wants 30% of German aviation

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN and former ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, who once famously called Chancellor Olaf Scholz an "offended liver sausage," urged Friedrich Merz to transfer 30% of the Bundeswehr's military aviation and ground equipment to the Ukrainian army.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Philipp Hayer, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ German Air Force

Melnyk believes that a future governing coalition made up of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) should approve the transfer of 30% of Germany's available fighter jets and helicopters from Luftwaffe's reserves to Ukraine.

According to Melnyk, this would include:

45 Eurofighter jets

30 Tornado aircraft

25 NHI NH90 helicopters

15 Eurocopter Tiger helicopters

The diplomat also proposes applying the 30% rule to other categories of Bundeswehr weapons. He called for the delivery of:

100 Leopard 2 tanks

115 Puma infantry fighting vehicles

130 Marder IFVs

130 GTK Boxer armored vehicles

300 Fuchs armored personnel carriers

20 MARS-II multiple rocket launchers

Melnyk also urged Merz to announce the immediate delivery of 150 TAURUS cruise missiles to Ukraine in the Bundestag and to ensure that this decision is executed without delays.

More broadly, Melnyk demanded that the EU and G7 commit to providing Ukraine with €550 billion in aid over the next four years.

Details

Andriy Yaroslavovych Melnyk (Ukrainian: Андрій Ярославович Мельник, b. 7 September 1975) is a Ukrainian diplomat who has served as the Ukrainian ambassador to Brazil since June 2023. He previously held the position of deputy minister of foreign affairs from November 2022 to July 2023 and Ukrainian ambassador to Germany from December 2014 to October 2022. He is a Doctor of Law.

