USA's proposals for Ukraine ceasefire cement Russia's victory in the conflict

USA's proposals include dropping the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership, Bloomberg reports citing sources familiar with the situation. Washington's proposals also imply that Russia would retain control over all territories it has taken during the conflict.

The United States proposed Russia should keep the territories it seized during the war with Ukraine. These terms were reportedly presented during peace talks in France, Bloomberg said citing European officials familiar with the negotiations.

The US also proposed the following:

Easing sanctions against Russia;

Removing Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations from the agenda.

These proposals would "effectively freeze the war." The agency notes that its sources declined to provide further details, citing the confidential nature of the talks.

On April 17 in Paris, the US held a series of meetings with Ukrainian and European representatives. The American delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Trump's special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and his special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. Ukraine was represented by Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. French President Emmanuel Macron also participated in the talks.

While both sides described the ceasefire negotiations as productive, no concrete outcomes were announced. Bloomberg reported that European officials requested proof from the US that Russian President Vladimir Putin was genuinely interested in a ceasefire.

Steve Witkoff: Russia might receive 'some' new regions

Later that day, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Secretary Marco Rubio had "informed” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the talks. The contacts were part of ongoing consultations between Moscow and Washington, the ministry noted.

Following a phone call between Rubio and Lavrov, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the US had presented all parties with a framework for a "durable and lasting peace.” She did not specify the details of the proposals.