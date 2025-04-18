Russia says moratorium on strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure expires

The moratorium on strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure has expired. President Vladimir Putin has not given any new directives, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. Moscow has no contacts scheduled with the United States this week, though such discussions could be arranged if necessary, he added.

Russia had agreed to a 30-day moratorium on attacks targeting Ukraine's energy sector starting March 18. Counting from that date, the moratorium expired on April 16. On that day, Peskov told reporters that there was no date set for the pause in the strikes to end. Putin will first need to exchange information with the United States first before deciding whether to extend the moratorium.

As of April 17, Peskov reiterated that the Russian president did not issue any additional instructions. He also confirmed that there had been no new communications with foreign countries on the matter. However, he emphasized that Russia continues to share information with "all interested parties" regarding what it sees as violations of the moratorium by the Ukrainian side.

The same day, presidential aide Yury Ushakov stated that Moscow would send a "certain message" to Washington about the future of the moratorium.

Peskov added that while no discussions with the US. are currently scheduled, existing communication channels between the two countries allow for a rapid exchange of views if needed.

Meanwhile, Russia requested closed-door UN Security Council consultations on April 17 to discuss the outcome of the 30-day moratorium. Following the meeting, Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya stated that a ceasefire in Ukraine is currently "unrealistic," citing Ukraine's alleged failure to honor the moratorium.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that he expects a response from Russia regarding a potential ceasefire in Ukraine within the coming days. On April 18, Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that Washington could end its peace efforts between Moscow and Kyiv within days if there are no signs of progress toward a deal.

