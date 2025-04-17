World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

US State Department: Military solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict does not exist

US State Department: Russia-Ukraine conflict is a meat grinder
World

The conflict between Moscow and Kyiv cannot be resolved by military means, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

Russian Army fighter
Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru
Russian Army fighter

"It’s a meat grinder. There is no military solution to what is happening here,” she described the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier, Bruce commented on the timelines for resolution in Ukraine, emphasizing that the United States does not want the process to drag on for six months or a year.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio clearly stated that we will understand within weeks whether Russia is serious. This [reaching a resolution] won’t take six months or a year," Tammy Bruce said. 

US President Donald Trump, during a recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, expressed hope that an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv for resolving the conflict would be reached relatively soon.

“We hope we can conclude a deal with Russia and Ukraine to end the military actions,” noted the American leader.

Additionally, he stated that Moscow, Washington, and Kyiv were close to agreements on the Ukrainian conflict. However, he emphasized that the situation had worsened recently due to increased bombings.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia wants Boeing aircraft in return to frozen assets worth $5 billion
World
Russia wants Boeing aircraft in return to frozen assets worth $5 billion
Several AI specialists die sudden deaths in China
World
Several AI specialists die sudden deaths in China
Russian ruble outperforms gold, becomes best currency in 2025
Russia
Russian ruble outperforms gold, becomes best currency in 2025
Popular
Ukrainian pop star quickly swaps her passport for

Ukrainian pop Singer Ani Lorak (real name — Karolina Kuek) has reportedly replaced her Ukrainian passport in secret amid news of her application for Russian citizenship and an upcoming tour across Russia

Ukrainian pop singer secretly replaces Ukrainian passport amid plans for Russian citizenship and tour
Prince Harry's secret visit to Ukraine triggers gastronomical scandal
Ukraine outraged as Prince Harry gets Russian kulich when visiting Lviv
Russia asks US to trade Boeing aircraft for $5 billion of frozen assets
When two super leaders talk to each other, globalists get nervous
Exoplanet K2-18b shows strongest evidence of life beyond Solar System Pavel Morozov Big US-Russia thaw: Clash between two competing models of near future Dmitry Plotnikov Diamond industry stops amid major turbulence sparked by US tariffs Oleg Artyukov
Trump needs to take courage to admit Zelensky is biggest obstacle for peace in Ukraine
Kalashnikov's KUB-2E new kamikaze drone to be showcased in Baghdad
Kim Jong Un apologised to residents to new high-rise residential district in Pyongyang
Kim Jong Un apologised to residents to new high-rise residential district in Pyongyang
Last materials
US State Department: Russia-Ukraine conflict is a meat grinder
CIA analyst: Russians to take Kyiv, Sumy, and Odesa
Ukrainian soldiers flee from their last stronghold in Kursk
Moscow warns Berlin against using Taurus missiles against Russia
Taliban no longer terrorist group in Russia
Exoplanet K2-18b shows strongest evidence of life beyond Solar System
Scientists film colossal Antarctic squid at a depth of 600 meters
Big US-Russia thaw: Clash between two competing models of near future
Diamond industry stops amid major turbulence sparked by US tariffs
Russia to showcase new kamikaze drone KUB-2E in Baghdad
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.