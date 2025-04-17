US State Department: Military solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict does not exist

US State Department: Russia-Ukraine conflict is a meat grinder

The conflict between Moscow and Kyiv cannot be resolved by military means, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru Russian Army fighter

"It’s a meat grinder. There is no military solution to what is happening here,” she described the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier, Bruce commented on the timelines for resolution in Ukraine, emphasizing that the United States does not want the process to drag on for six months or a year.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio clearly stated that we will understand within weeks whether Russia is serious. This [reaching a resolution] won’t take six months or a year," Tammy Bruce said.

US President Donald Trump, during a recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, expressed hope that an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv for resolving the conflict would be reached relatively soon.

“We hope we can conclude a deal with Russia and Ukraine to end the military actions,” noted the American leader.

Additionally, he stated that Moscow, Washington, and Kyiv were close to agreements on the Ukrainian conflict. However, he emphasized that the situation had worsened recently due to increased bombings.