World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Former CIA analyst: Russians to take Kyiv, Sumy, and Odesa before conflict ends

CIA analyst: Russians to take Kyiv, Sumy, and Odesa
World

Russian forces will take Kyiv, Sumy, and Odesa before the conflict in Ukraine ends, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said in an interview with the YouTube channel Deep Dive.

Russian Army fighters
Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru
Russian Army fighters

"I believe that in the end, they will take everything: Dnipro, Sumy—they will even take Kyiv and Odesa before this is all over," the American expert predicted.

Former Pentagon advisor Colonel Douglas Macgregor stated that back in 2022, the United States believed Ukraine would win the conflict with Russia.

As of April 17, 2025, Russian forces have intensified their offensive operations across multiple fronts in Ukraine, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Russian Forces Continue Offensive Operations Across Multiple Ukrainian Fronts

As of April 17, 2025, Russian military operations in Ukraine have intensified, with activity reported along several key fronts. The situation remains fluid, with both Russian and Ukrainian sources offering differing accounts of territorial control and combat outcomes.

In Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast, fighting continues around the village of Basivka. Russian airborne units have been reported in the area, with claims of progress from Russian-affiliated sources. However, Ukrainian officials maintain that battles are ongoing and that the village has not been fully captured.

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian military officials report that Russian forces have adopted new large-scale assault tactics involving concentrated infantry and armored vehicle formations. According to Ukrainian statements, one such attack near several frontline villages was repelled after more than two hours of combat.

Details

Larry C Johnson is an American blogger, political commentator and former analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency. He is the co-owner and CEO of Business Exposure Reduction Group (BERG) Associates, LLC, and the co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). Johnson worked at the CIA for four years as an analyst, then moved to the United States State Department's Office of Counterterrorism. In 1993, Johnson left government work to join the private sector, "going on to build a dual career as a business consultant and a pundit on intelligence issues". He appeared on television programs such as The News Hour and Larry King Live, giving his commentary.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Are We on the Road to Peace or More War in UKRAINE?
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russian ruble outperforms gold, becomes best currency in 2025
Russia
Russian ruble outperforms gold, becomes best currency in 2025
Ukrainian pop singer secretly replaces Ukrainian passport amid plans for Russian citizenship and tour
Society
Ukrainian pop singer secretly replaces Ukrainian passport amid plans for Russian citizenship and tour Видео 
Trump has to admit it: Peace in Ukraine with Zelensky as President impossible
World
Trump has to admit it: Peace in Ukraine with Zelensky as President impossible
Popular
Ukrainian pop star quickly swaps her passport for

Ukrainian pop Singer Ani Lorak (real name — Karolina Kuek) has reportedly replaced her Ukrainian passport in secret amid news of her application for Russian citizenship and an upcoming tour across Russia

Ukrainian pop singer secretly replaces Ukrainian passport amid plans for Russian citizenship and tour
Prince Harry's secret visit to Ukraine triggers gastronomical scandal
Ukraine outraged as Prince Harry gets Russian kulich when visiting Lviv
Russia asks US to trade Boeing aircraft for $5 billion of frozen assets
When two super leaders talk to each other, globalists get nervous
Exoplanet K2-18b shows strongest evidence of life beyond Solar System Pavel Morozov Big US-Russia thaw: Clash between two competing models of near future Dmitry Plotnikov Diamond industry stops amid major turbulence sparked by US tariffs Oleg Artyukov
Trump needs to take courage to admit Zelensky is biggest obstacle for peace in Ukraine
Kalashnikov's KUB-2E new kamikaze drone to be showcased in Baghdad
Kim Jong Un apologised to residents to new high-rise residential district in Pyongyang
Kim Jong Un apologised to residents to new high-rise residential district in Pyongyang
Last materials
Ukrainian soldiers flee from their last stronghold in Kursk
Moscow warns Berlin against using Taurus missiles against Russia
Taliban no longer terrorist group in Russia
Exoplanet K2-18b shows strongest evidence of life beyond Solar System
Scientists film colossal Antarctic squid at a depth of 600 meters
Big US-Russia thaw: Clash between two competing models of near future
Diamond industry stops amid major turbulence sparked by US tariffs
Russia to showcase new kamikaze drone KUB-2E in Baghdad
Ukrainian pop singer secretly replaces Ukrainian passport amid plans for Russian citizenship and tour
Former Kursk Governor and his deputy detained over embezzlement of Kursk region defense funds
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.