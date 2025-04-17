Former CIA analyst: Russians to take Kyiv, Sumy, and Odesa before conflict ends

CIA analyst: Russians to take Kyiv, Sumy, and Odesa

Russian forces will take Kyiv, Sumy, and Odesa before the conflict in Ukraine ends, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said in an interview with the YouTube channel Deep Dive.

Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru Russian Army fighters

"I believe that in the end, they will take everything: Dnipro, Sumy—they will even take Kyiv and Odesa before this is all over," the American expert predicted.

Former Pentagon advisor Colonel Douglas Macgregor stated that back in 2022, the United States believed Ukraine would win the conflict with Russia.

As of April 17, 2025, Russian forces have intensified their offensive operations across multiple fronts in Ukraine, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Russian Forces Continue Offensive Operations Across Multiple Ukrainian Fronts

As of April 17, 2025, Russian military operations in Ukraine have intensified, with activity reported along several key fronts. The situation remains fluid, with both Russian and Ukrainian sources offering differing accounts of territorial control and combat outcomes.

In Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast, fighting continues around the village of Basivka. Russian airborne units have been reported in the area, with claims of progress from Russian-affiliated sources. However, Ukrainian officials maintain that battles are ongoing and that the village has not been fully captured.

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian military officials report that Russian forces have adopted new large-scale assault tactics involving concentrated infantry and armored vehicle formations. According to Ukrainian statements, one such attack near several frontline villages was repelled after more than two hours of combat.

Details

Larry C Johnson is an American blogger, political commentator and former analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency. He is the co-owner and CEO of Business Exposure Reduction Group (BERG) Associates, LLC, and the co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). Johnson worked at the CIA for four years as an analyst, then moved to the United States State Department's Office of Counterterrorism. In 1993, Johnson left government work to join the private sector, "going on to build a dual career as a business consultant and a pundit on intelligence issues". He appeared on television programs such as The News Hour and Larry King Live, giving his commentary.

