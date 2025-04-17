Germany will face consequences if Taurus missiles fly into Russia

Moscow will consider the use of German long-range Taurus missiles on any Russian targets as Germany’s direct participation in the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ILA-boy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Taurus missile

"All of this will be regarded as direct involvement by the Federal Republic of Germany in combat operations on the side of the Kyiv regime, with all ensuing consequences for Germany," Zakharova said, noting that the use of these missiles would not be possible without the involvement of Bundeswehr personnel.

The Taurus missile (Target Adaptive Unitary and Dispenser Robotic Ubiquity System) is a German-Swedish long-range air-to-surface cruise missile developed by Taurus Systems GmbH, a joint venture between MBDA Deutschland and Saab Bofors Dynamics. Designed for precision strikes against high-value, fortified targets, the Taurus has a range of about 500 kilometers (310 miles), allowing it to strike deep behind enemy lines while being launched from a safe distance. The missile features stealth technology, terrain-following capabilities, and a tandem warhead capable of penetrating hardened bunkers and underground facilities.

Germany has so far refrained from supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine, despite repeated requests from Kyiv. The hesitation stems from concerns that the deployment of such long-range missiles could escalate the war and potentially implicate Germany as a direct participant in the conflict. German officials have also emphasized that operating the Taurus system effectively would require involvement from German military personnel, something Berlin is reluctant to authorize. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other German leaders have repeatedly stressed the importance of avoiding actions that might lead to direct confrontation with Russia. However, the ongoing debate within Germany’s political establishment indicates that the stance may evolve under increased pressure from allies and domestic advocates of stronger support for Ukraine.

The Taurus missile incorporates stealth technology and has an official range in excess of 500 km (300 mi). It is powered by a turbofan engine. It can operate at Mach 0.95 and can be carried by Panavia PA-200 Tornado IDS, Eurofighter Typhoon EF-2000, Saab JAS-39C Gripen, McDonnell Douglas EF-18A+ Hornet, and McDonnell Douglas F-15K Slam Eagle aircraft. The dual stage 480-kilogram (1,100 lb) warhead, called MEPHISTO (multi-effect penetrator highly sophisticated and target optimised), features a precharge and initial penetrating charge to clear soil or enter "hard and deeply buried targets" (HDBT) such as hardened underground bunkers, then a variable delay fuze to control detonation of the main warhead. The missile weighs about 1,400 kg (3,100 lb) and has a maximum body diameter of 1 metre (3.3 ft). Intended targets are hardened bunkers; command, control, and communications facilities; airfield and port facilities; ammunition storage facilities; ships in port or at sea; area target attack; and bridges.

