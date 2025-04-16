Trump needs to take courage to admit Zelensky is biggest obstacle for peace in Ukraine

Trump has to admit it: Peace in Ukraine with Zelensky as President impossible

US President Donald Trump must acknowledge that peace in Ukraine is impossible as long as his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky remains in power, Tuomas Malinen, a professor at the University of Helsinki wrote on social media.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office

According to Malinen, the longer it takes for the American leader to find courage to admit that peace is impossible with Zelensky, the longer the fighting in Ukraine will continue.

On April 15, University of Chicago professor John Mearsheimer said that Trump should agree to all of Russia's conditions in order to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Earlier, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting in St. Petersburg, asked the American side to help ensure lasting peace in Ukraine.