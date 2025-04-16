North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opens new high-rise residential district in Pyongyang

North Korea's Kim Marks Completion of 10,000 New Homes

Kim Jong Un inaugurated a newly completed housing district in the Hwasong area of Pyongyang on April 15, marking the completion of the third phase of a project adding 10,000 apartments, North Korea's state news agency KCNA reports.

Photos show Kim embracing future residents of the high-rises. According to the report, he apologized to them for the delay in providing new homes. The opening was celebrated with a concert.

Kim arrived at the ceremony in an Aurus car gifted to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He previously used the same vehicle in October 2024 for celebrations marking the 79th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea.

Details

Kim Jong Un (born 8 January 1982, 1983 or 1984) is a North Korean politician and dictator who has been the third supreme leader of North Korea since 2011 (following the death of previous leader Kim Jong Il) and general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) since 2012. He is the third son of Kim Jong Il, who was the second supreme leader of North Korea, and a grandson of Kim Il Sung, the founder and first supreme leader of the country. From late 2010, Kim was viewed as the successor to the North Korean leadership. Following his father's death in December 2011, state television announced Kim as the "great successor to the revolutionary cause". Kim holds the titles of General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs. He is also a member of the Presidium of the WPK Politburo, the highest decision-making body in the country. In July 2012, Kim was promoted to the highest rank of marshal in the Korean People's Army, consolidating his positions as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. North Korean state media often refer to him as "Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un" or "Marshal Kim Jong Un". He has promoted the policy of byungjin, similar to Kim Il Sung's policy from the 1960s, referring to the simultaneous development of both the economy and the country's nuclear weapons program. He has also revived the structures of the WPK, expanding the party's power at the expense of the military leadership.

