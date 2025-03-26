World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Four US soldiers found dead after they went missing in military exercises in Lithuania

Four US service members who went missing in Lithuania after a military exercise were found dead, Delfi publication reports.

Two U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Regiment survey the area ahead
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tech. Sgt. Andy Dunaway, U.S. Air Force, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Military personnel from multiple countries, Air Force helicopters, and officers from the State Border Guard Service were involved in search efforts, Delfi said.

"Four foreign soldiers who went missing during exercises at the training ground on Tuesday evening died," the report states.

Delfi Lithuania also reported that the four US soldiers went missing in the Lithuanian town of Pabradė. A tracked military vehicle disappeared as well.

"The suspected location of the incident was identified, and search-and-rescue operations were underway," Gintautas Ciunis, a representative of the Lithuanian Armed Forces then said.

Initially, reports mentioned three missing soldiers without specifying their nationality. It was later confirmed that four US troops had disappeared during a scheduled tactical exercise on the evening of March 25. The missing soldiers were found near the border with Belarus.

