Moscow hopes to rebuild destroyed bridges with USA

Kremlin speaks of the future of US-Russia relations
World

Russia and the United States have developed constructive relations through diplomatic contacts and should continue on this path, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated.

Dmitry Peskov
"We are satisfied with how pragmatically, constructively, and effectively our dialogue is developing," Peskov noted.

Russia Observes Putin’s Order to Halt Strikes on Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

The Russian Armed Forces are complying with President Vladimir Putin’s order to suspend strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Peskov also said.

The Kremlin spokesperson emphasized that Russia's moratorium on strikes remains in effect.

On March 26, Russia’s Ministry of Defense declared that Ukrainian forces continue to attack Russian energy infrastructure daily, despite agreements between Kyiv and Washington. The Russian Defense Ministry also described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "uncontrollable."

Details

The United States and the Russian Federation have had continous diplomatic relations since the establishment of the country in 1991. The relationship is one of the most important in the world, and very complicated. While the nations have shared interests in nuclear safety and security, nonproliferation, counterterrorism, and space exploration. However, it has been more frequently hostile, with both countries considering one another foreign adversaries for the majority of their relationship. Since the beginning of the second Trump administration, the countries have pursued normalization and the bettering of relations, largely centered around the resolution of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

 

