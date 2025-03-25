US intelligence report: Russia will not achieve absolute victory in Ukraine conflict

Russia is reportedly unlikely to achieve a "complete victory" in the conflict in Ukraine, but the current battlefield situation is working in Moscow’s favor, the annual US intelligence threat assessment report for Congress said.

Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Army of Russia

"Although Russia will not be able to achieve a complete victory in the conflict (...), it maintains the necessary momentum, as the current battlefield situation is shifting in favor of the Russian side," the document states.

According to the intelligence agency, continued fighting will lead to the gradual weakening of Ukraine’s position on the battlefield, regardless of any attempts by the US or its allies to impose their terms on Russia.

Earlier, US intelligence concluded that Russia holds the initiative in the Ukrainian conflict and is approaching conditions for a favorable settlement. The report also notes that Moscow has demonstrated economic and military stability, making it a serious competitor to Washington.

