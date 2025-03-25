World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

US intelligence report: Russia will not achieve absolute victory in Ukraine conflict

US intel report predicts outcome of Russia-Ukraine conflict
World

Russia is reportedly unlikely to achieve a "complete victory" in the conflict in Ukraine, but the current battlefield situation is working in Moscow’s favor, the annual US intelligence threat assessment report for Congress said.

Army of Russia
Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Army of Russia

"Although Russia will not be able to achieve a complete victory in the conflict (...), it maintains the necessary momentum, as the current battlefield situation is shifting in favor of the Russian side," the document states.

According to the intelligence agency, continued fighting will lead to the gradual weakening of Ukraine’s position on the battlefield, regardless of any attempts by the US or its allies to impose their terms on Russia.

Earlier, US intelligence concluded that Russia holds the initiative in the Ukrainian conflict and is approaching conditions for a favorable settlement. The report also notes that Moscow has demonstrated economic and military stability, making it a serious competitor to Washington.
 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Japanese man to get $1.5 million for 50 years in death row cell
Society
Japanese man to get $1.5 million for 50 years in death row cell
Decapitated bodies of foreign mercenaries found in Kursk Region
Hotspots and Incidents
Decapitated bodies of foreign mercenaries found in Kursk Region
Putin gifts Trump a painting
World
Putin gifts Trump a painting
Popular
Kremlin engulfed in flames: Zelensky shows his psych ward to the world

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared on the cover of Time and gave journalist Simon Shuster a tour of his office. A painting шт Zelensky's office depicting the Kremlin on fire drew particular attention

After Oval Office disgrace, Zelensky falls even lower by showing his office paintings
Zelensky preparing to accept surrender terms from Trump
Ukraine admits Zelensky may surrender on Trump’s terms
Vladimir Putin presents painting as 'very personal gift' to Donald Trump
Ukrainian lawmaker: Steve Witkoff is an envoy of Russian President Putin
Who framed Mike Waltz on Signal? Andrey Mihayloff Russia and US discuss demilitarisation of the Black Sea Lyuba Lulko The Wail of the Amerian Democrat Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Russian Su-57 undoubtedly superior to USA's F-16 in combat action
Pregnant Russian schoolgirls to get one-time payment in support from the state
Odesa may fall in Russia's hands as Moscow and Washington discuss demilitarisation of Black Sea
Odesa may fall in Russia's hands as Moscow and Washington discuss demilitarisation of Black Sea
Last materials
US-Russia agreements in Riyadh: Russia returns to global markets
USA reveals outcome of talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia
Who framed Mike Waltz on Signal?
Jude Law Appears as Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin
Decapitated bodies of foreign mercenaries found in Kursk Region
Russian Foreign Minister talks about Joe Biden's biggest mistake
Joint statement following US-Russia talks not adopted due to Kyiv's position
Bright spiral appears in the sky over Russian and European cities
Japanese man to get $1.5 million for 50 years in death row cell
Kremlin: Details of Riyadh talks will not be disclosed
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.