During the talks in Saudi Arabia, Russia and the US agreed to implement the Black Sea Initiative, which ensures maritime security and prohibits the use of force in the Black Sea region. The joint statement from the Russian and American delegations was published on the Kremlin's official Telegram channel.
Notably, the US-Russia agreements on ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea and restoring Russian agricultural exports to global markets will take effect only after sanctions are lifted from Rosselkhozbank and other banks involved in food trade transactions, according to a Kremlin statement following negotiations in Riyadh.
In accordance with the agreement between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, both sides have committed to ensuring the implementation of the "Black Sea Initiative," which includes:
The United States will facilitate:
Points 1 and 2 will take effect only after:
Russia and the US have agreed to develop measures for implementing the presidential agreement to ban strikes on Russian and Ukrainian energy infrastructure for 30 days starting March 18, 2025, with the possibility of extension or withdrawal if either side fails to comply.
Both nations welcome the involvement of third-party countries in supporting the implementation of agreements in the energy and maritime sectors.
Russia and the US will continue efforts to achieve a stable and lasting peace.
