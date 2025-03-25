World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia reaches breakthrough agreement with USA in Saudi Arabia – Kremlin statement

US-Russia agreements in Riyadh: Russia returns to global markets
World

During the talks in Saudi Arabia, Russia and the US agreed to implement the Black Sea Initiative, which ensures maritime security and prohibits the use of force in the Black Sea region. The joint statement from the Russian and American delegations was published on the Kremlin's official Telegram channel. 

Russian flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Takumiitinose, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Russian flag

Notably, the US-Russia agreements on ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea and restoring Russian agricultural exports to global markets will take effect only after sanctions are lifted from Rosselkhozbank and other banks involved in food trade transactions, according to a Kremlin statement following negotiations in Riyadh.

More from the Kremlin about negotiations with USA in Riyadh: 

In accordance with the agreement between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, both sides have committed to ensuring the implementation of the "Black Sea Initiative," which includes:

  • Maritime security in the Black Sea,
  • The prohibition of force, and
  • The prevention of the use of commercial vessels for military purposes,
    with appropriate inspection measures in place to enforce compliance.

The United States will facilitate:

  1. The restoration of Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports to global markets,
  2. The reduction of maritime shipping insurance costs,
  3. The expansion of access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.
    Implementation Conditions:

Points 1 and 2 will take effect only after:

  • Sanctions are lifted from Rosselkhozbank and other financial institutions involved in international food and fertilizer trade (including seafood), their reconnection to SWIFT, and the opening of necessary correspondent accounts;
  • Restrictions on trade finance transactions are removed;
  • Sanctions on Russian food and fertilizer producers and exporters (including seafood) are lifted, along with restrictions on insurance companies handling such cargoes;
  • Port service restrictions and sanctions on Russian-flagged vessels engaged in food and fertilizer trade are removed;
  • Restrictions on the supply of agricultural equipment and other goods essential for food and fertilizer production (including seafood) to Russia are lifted.

Russia and the US have agreed to develop measures for implementing the presidential agreement to ban strikes on Russian and Ukrainian energy infrastructure for 30 days starting March 18, 2025, with the possibility of extension or withdrawal if either side fails to comply.

Both nations welcome the involvement of third-party countries in supporting the implementation of agreements in the energy and maritime sectors.

Russia and the US will continue efforts to achieve a stable and lasting peace.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Decapitated bodies of foreign mercenaries found in Kursk Region
Hotspots and Incidents
Decapitated bodies of foreign mercenaries found in Kursk Region
F-16 fighters will lose to Russian Su-57 in air combat over Ukraine
World
F-16 fighters will lose to Russian Su-57 in air combat over Ukraine Видео 
Popular
Kremlin engulfed in flames: Zelensky shows his psych ward to the world

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared on the cover of Time and gave journalist Simon Shuster a tour of his office. A painting шт Zelensky's office depicting the Kremlin on fire drew particular attention

After Oval Office disgrace, Zelensky falls even lower by showing his office paintings
Zelensky preparing to accept surrender terms from Trump
Ukraine admits Zelensky may surrender on Trump’s terms
Vladimir Putin presents painting as 'very personal gift' to Donald Trump
Ukrainian lawmaker: Steve Witkoff is an envoy of Russian President Putin
Who framed Mike Waltz on Signal? Andrey Mihayloff Russia and US discuss demilitarisation of the Black Sea Lyuba Lulko The Wail of the Amerian Democrat Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Russian Su-57 undoubtedly superior to USA's F-16 in combat action
Pregnant Russian schoolgirls to get one-time payment in support from the state
Odesa may fall in Russia's hands as Moscow and Washington discuss demilitarisation of Black Sea
Odesa may fall in Russia's hands as Moscow and Washington discuss demilitarisation of Black Sea
Last materials
US-Russia agreements in Riyadh: Russia returns to global markets
USA reveals outcome of talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia
Who framed Mike Waltz on Signal?
Jude Law Appears as Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin
Decapitated bodies of foreign mercenaries found in Kursk Region
Russian Foreign Minister talks about Joe Biden's biggest mistake
Joint statement following US-Russia talks not adopted due to Kyiv's position
Bright spiral appears in the sky over Russian and European cities
Japanese man to get $1.5 million for 50 years in death row cell
Kremlin: Details of Riyadh talks will not be disclosed
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.