White House: USA and Russia resin agreement in Saudi Arabia

The United States and Russia reached an agreement during a meeting in Riyadh to ensure safe navigation and prohibit the use of force in the Black Sea, according to details released by the White House.

White House Statement Following Meetings with Russian and Ukrainian Representatives in Riyadh:

The US, Russia, and Ukraine agreed to ensure safe maritime navigation, prohibit the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

The US, Russia, and Ukraine agreed to develop measures to implement Trump’s agreement with Putin and Zelensky on banning strikes on energy infrastructure.

The US and Ukrainian representatives reaffirmed that the US remains committed to facilitating the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.

The US will assist Russia in restoring access to global markets for agricultural exports and fertilizers, reducing maritime insurance costs, and improving access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov on Key Outcomes of Negotiations in Saudi Arabia:

The parties agreed to ensure the safety of maritime navigation, refrain from the use of force, and not use commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Russia is obligated (sic!) not to move warships beyond the eastern part of the Black Sea, as any violation of this clause will be considered a threat to Ukraine’s security and grounds for the right to self-defense.

A ban on strikes against the energy infrastructure of both countries was agreed upon.

The parties welcomed assistance from third countries to support agreements on energy and maritime security.

The US will support the exchange of prisoners, the release of civilians, and the return of Ukrainian children.

All parties to the talks will continue working to ensure stable and long-lasting peace, Umerov added.

What Is Known About the Outcome of the Talks

The agenda focused on security in the Black Sea, following an agreement between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on March 18 to begin discussions on the issue. According to the Kremlin, the talks were about the “implementation of a well-known initiative concerning maritime security”, while the White House framed them as “a ceasefire in the Black Sea”.

Ahead of the meeting, Grigory Karasin stated that the Russian delegation was heading to Riyadh “with the intention of achieving at least one concrete solution.” He did not specify what that issue was. The Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that discussions were taking place behind closed doors and cautioned against expecting major breakthroughs, emphasizing that progress was being made on multiple fronts. The Kremlin also noted that no formal documents were expected to be signed.

The talks lasted more than 12 hours. Grigory Karasin described them as “intense, difficult, but highly useful for both us and the Americans.” According to Karasin, Moscow will continue negotiations with Washington, involving the international community – primarily the UN – and individual countries.

The Kremlin did not disclose further details about the talks. On March 25, Dmitry Peskov stated that the results of the extensive Russia-US negotiations had been reported to both capitals for their further analysis.