The United States and Russia reached an agreement during a meeting in Riyadh to ensure safe navigation and prohibit the use of force in the Black Sea, according to details released by the White House.
All parties to the talks will continue working to ensure stable and long-lasting peace, Umerov added.
The agenda focused on security in the Black Sea, following an agreement between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on March 18 to begin discussions on the issue. According to the Kremlin, the talks were about the “implementation of a well-known initiative concerning maritime security”, while the White House framed them as “a ceasefire in the Black Sea”.
Ahead of the meeting, Grigory Karasin stated that the Russian delegation was heading to Riyadh “with the intention of achieving at least one concrete solution.” He did not specify what that issue was. The Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that discussions were taking place behind closed doors and cautioned against expecting major breakthroughs, emphasizing that progress was being made on multiple fronts. The Kremlin also noted that no formal documents were expected to be signed.
The talks lasted more than 12 hours. Grigory Karasin described them as “intense, difficult, but highly useful for both us and the Americans.” According to Karasin, Moscow will continue negotiations with Washington, involving the international community – primarily the UN – and individual countries.
The Kremlin did not disclose further details about the talks. On March 25, Dmitry Peskov stated that the results of the extensive Russia-US negotiations had been reported to both capitals for their further analysis.
