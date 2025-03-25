Sergey Lavrov: Joe Biden made his biggest mistake when he refused to listen to Russia

During negotiations with the American delegation in Riyadh, the Russian side requested the US avoid ambiguities in the new Black Sea initiative, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Channel One.

Photo: flickr.com by US State Department, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Sergey Lavrov

The minister explained that the Russian delegation reminded their American counterparts about the terms of the previous grain deal, which was in effect from 2022 to 2023. At that time, Moscow demanded the removal of discriminatory measures against Russian fertilizer and agricultural exports on global markets. However, the UN Secretary-General did not push for lifting the sanctions, instead choosing to "look for loopholes" in them, Lavrov explained.

"Given the track record of both Ukraine and the entire Black Sea situation, we would like to ensure that this time, there are no ambiguities," the diplomat said regarding Russia’s demand to the US.

Earlier, Lavrov stated that the resumption of the Black Sea initiative could only be possible after a direct order from the US to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The minister called direct agreements with Kyiv a disappointing experience.

Former US President Joe Biden made a colossal mistake when he refused to listen to Russia's position while insisting on Ukraine's NATO membership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said.

The actions of the previous US administration created unacceptable threats to Russia, Lavrov added.

On March 16, Mike Waltz, US National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, stated that Ukraine's NATO membership or its continued path toward the alliance was highly unlikely. According to Waltz, it is not only Washington, but also other NATO members that share this position.

Lavrov comments on USA's stance on Kyiv's attacks on Russia

Only Washington can compel the Kyiv authorities to stop attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia, Lavrov said.

"The US understands that only Washington can force Kyiv to stop terrorist acts and attacks on civilian targets," the diplomat said.

American counterparts "received a signal for guarantees" from Russia, he added.

