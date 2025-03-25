Russia explains absence of joint statement following US-Russia talks

Joint statement following US-Russia talks not adopted due to Kyiv's position

A joint statement following the US-Russia negotiations in Riyadh was not adopted due to Kyiv's position, according to Vladimir Chizhov, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security.

Photo: flickr.com by US State Department, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US-Russia bilateral meeting

"They sat for 12 hours and seemingly agreed on a joint statement, which, however, was not adopted due to Ukraine's position. This is also quite telling and symptomatic," Chizhov said in an interview with Russia 24.

CBS News earlier said that Russian and US representatives were going to release a statement after the talks in Saudi Arabia that would be focused on a ceasefire in the Black Sea.