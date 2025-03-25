Russian side comments on 'intense and difficult' negotiations with US in Riyadh

Kremlin: Details of Riyadh talks will not be disclosed

The Russian side has commented on the negotiations with the US in Riyadh regarding the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. Senator Grigory Karasin described the talks as difficult but useful.

"Everything was discussed; it was an intense and difficult dialogue but very useful for both us and the Americans. Many issues were addressed. Of course, not everything was resolved, and we did not agree on everything, but the fact that this conversation took place seems very timely to me," Karasin said.

"The content of the negotiations in Riyadh will not be made public, as these were technical consultations," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later stated.

The Russian representative added that the negotiations would continue, with the UN and several other countries expected to join. He also noted the constructive tone of the current US presidential administration.

US Expects Positive Statement After Talks With Russia

Washington anticipates a positive joint statement following the negotiations between Russian and US delegations in Saudi Arabia, which were described as having gone very well.

"The US negotiations with Russia and Ukraine in Riyadh are going very well. A positive statement is expected," Reuters said citing a White House source.

Russia-US Talks in Riyadh Lasted Over 12 Hours

Late on March 24, it was reported that the Russia-US negotiations in Riyadh lasted more than 12 hours, making them the longest talks of 2025 so far.

The Russian delegation was represented by Senator Grigory Karasin and Sergey Beseda, an advisor to the FSB director. The US side included State Department representative Michael Anton and Andrew Peek from the National Security Council.

US Defines Goal of Russia-US Talks in Saudi Arabia

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the negotiations focused on restoring peaceful trade operations in the Black Sea. She emphasized that Moscow and Kyiv have never been that close to a complete ceasefire.

Bruce also stressed that Russia and Ukraine's broader disagreements could only be addressed after a ceasefire was in place:

"The only thing that will lead us [to peace] is ongoing talks – technical discussions in Saudi Arabia, conversations between presidents, and diplomatic dialogues. That is all we are focused on when thinking about the future."

Additionally, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to disclose some aspects of the Moscow-Washington contacts in Riyadh on March 25.

Details

