Vladimir Putin presents painting as 'very personal gift' to Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented a painting as a gift to his American counterpart Donald Trump, US presidential envoy Steven Witkoff said in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson following a meeting with the Russian leader.

Photo: White House website
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later confirmed the information about the gift.

Kremlin Calls Putin's Gift to Trump a Personal Gesture

Peskov stated that Putin gifted Trump a portrait of himself, emphasizing that the gift was personal.

"The only thing I can tell you is that it was an absolutely personal gift that the president presented to his American counterpart," Peskov said.

According to Witkoff, the Donald Trump was "genuinely touched" by the gift from his Russian counterpart.

Value of the Gifted Painting

Renowned Russian artist Nikas Safronov evaluated the painting gifted to Trump, highlighting Russia's rich artistic tradition.

"Russia has long been known worldwide as a country that has contributed to culture and art for centuries," Safronov said. The artist could not disclose the painting's estimated value, stating that it was priceless.

"Such a work is, most likely, priceless," the artist said.

Political Analyst Explains Symbolism Behind Putin's Gift

Political analyst Fyodor Lukyanov, research director of the Valdai Club, explained that gift exchanges between world leaders serve to strengthen trust. He described giving a portrait as a form of "monarchical diplomacy", a symbolic gesture to foster close ties.

"Putin and Trump share similar views, which also helps strengthen their relationship. Unlike the Western political style, both leaders have unconventional perspectives, and Trump has frequently criticized Western politics for its hypocrisy," Lukyanov noted.

He added that Putin and Trump had the potential to improve relations during Trump's first term, but this was hindered by internal issues in the US.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
