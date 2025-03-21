World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Donald Trump confirms territorial division of Ukraine for peace deal with Russia

Trump: Ukraine ceasefire and territorial division talks underway
World » Americas

Negotiations on "territorial division" and a full ceasefire in Ukraine are taking place right now, US President Donald Trump stated, Reuters reports.

US President Donald Trump
Photo: President Trump Addresses the Nation by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
US President Donald Trump

"These issues are being discussed at this very moment – territorial division and so on," Trump said from the White House.

Trump also noted that a ceasefire has already been achieved in some areas of the front line. In his view, both sides are "doing a very good job" of maintaining it.

Ceasefire Agreement on Energy Infrastructure

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirmed that Trump and Putin have so far only agreed on a ceasefire for energy infrastructure.

  • The agreement is limited to 30 days.
  • There are no current plans to expand it to other targets.

Ukraine and Russia to Hold Separate Talks with the US

Representatives from Ukraine and Russia will not engage in direct negotiations with each other during upcoming US-led talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday, March 24, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tikhiy said.

Tikhiy clarified that:

  • US delegates will meet with Moscow and Kyiv separately.
  • The goal is to define the conditions for the ceasefire.

"Experienced professionals must meet to discuss how the ceasefire will work, who will oversee it, and how monitoring will take place. We do not know how the US-Russia meeting will unfold," Tikhiy added.

Ukraine to Provide US with Protected Energy Sites List

On March 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kyiv would submit a list of critical energy infrastructure to Washington on March 24. It goes about the list of the sites that shall not to be targeted as part of the 30-day truce.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
German Parliament lifts debt restrictions to get ready for war with Russia
Europe
German Parliament lifts debt restrictions to get ready for war with Russia
Russia may soon have to get used to a new Turkish leader
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Russia may soon have to get used to a new Turkish leader Видео 
Popular
Ukrainian model who went missing in Dubai after partying with sheikhs found paralysed

Twenty-year-old Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk, who had been out of contact with her family for a long time, was found in a Dubai hospital in critical condition

Missing model found in Dubai in critical condition after partying with sheikhs
Ukraine may use Long Neptune missile to strike Moscow
Ukraine's Long Neptune missile has all chances to strike Moscow
Russia on US-Ukraine deal for rare earth metals and power plants: Take them if you want
Russian veterans fear Turkish TV shows push Russian baba to despise her muzhik
Tesla: A symbol of progress or political lightning rod? Andrey Mihayloff The Wail of the Amerian Democrat Nancy O'Brien Simpson Russia must not ignore US-Ukraine deal for minerals and power plants Lyuba Lulko
Putin sends message of support to Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa
America of the Neon Gods
Ukraine allegedly going to stop mobilization and lift martial law on May 9
Ukraine allegedly going to stop mobilization and lift martial law on May 9
Last materials
Trump: Ukraine ceasefire and territorial division talks underway
Tesla: A symbol of progress or political lightning rod?
USA shows worst level of happiness ever
Woman sets record swimming for 122 meters underneath Lake Baikal ice
Britain threatens Russia with nuclear submarines of controversial reputation
Russia accuses Ukraine of attempted act of nuclear terrorism
The Wail of the Amerian Democrat
Ukraine strikes gas measurement station in Sudzha that supplies gas to Europe
Russia must not ignore US-Ukraine deal for minerals and power plants
Russia may outlaw Turkish TV shows to improve demographic situation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.