Donald Trump confirms territorial division of Ukraine for peace deal with Russia

Negotiations on "territorial division" and a full ceasefire in Ukraine are taking place right now, US President Donald Trump stated, Reuters reports.
"These issues are being discussed at this very moment – territorial division and so on," Trump said from the White House.
Trump also noted that a ceasefire has already been achieved in some areas of the front line. In his view, both sides are "doing a very good job" of maintaining it.
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirmed that Trump and Putin have so far only agreed on a ceasefire for energy infrastructure.
Representatives from Ukraine and Russia will not engage in direct negotiations with each other during upcoming US-led talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday, March 24, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tikhiy said.
Tikhiy clarified that:
"Experienced professionals must meet to discuss how the ceasefire will work, who will oversee it, and how monitoring will take place. We do not know how the US-Russia meeting will unfold," Tikhiy added.
On March 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kyiv would submit a list of critical energy infrastructure to Washington on March 24. It goes about the list of the sites that shall not to be targeted as part of the 30-day truce.
