Donald Trump confirms territorial division of Ukraine for peace deal with Russia

Trump: Ukraine ceasefire and territorial division talks underway

Negotiations on "territorial division" and a full ceasefire in Ukraine are taking place right now, US President Donald Trump stated, Reuters reports.

Photo: President Trump Addresses the Nation by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US President Donald Trump

"These issues are being discussed at this very moment – territorial division and so on," Trump said from the White House.

Trump also noted that a ceasefire has already been achieved in some areas of the front line. In his view, both sides are "doing a very good job" of maintaining it.

Ceasefire Agreement on Energy Infrastructure

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirmed that Trump and Putin have so far only agreed on a ceasefire for energy infrastructure.

The agreement is limited to 30 days.

There are no current plans to expand it to other targets.

Ukraine and Russia to Hold Separate Talks with the US

Representatives from Ukraine and Russia will not engage in direct negotiations with each other during upcoming US-led talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday, March 24, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tikhiy said.

Tikhiy clarified that:

US delegates will meet with Moscow and Kyiv separately.

The goal is to define the conditions for the ceasefire.

"Experienced professionals must meet to discuss how the ceasefire will work, who will oversee it, and how monitoring will take place. We do not know how the US-Russia meeting will unfold," Tikhiy added.

Ukraine to Provide US with Protected Energy Sites List

On March 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kyiv would submit a list of critical energy infrastructure to Washington on March 24. It goes about the list of the sites that shall not to be targeted as part of the 30-day truce.