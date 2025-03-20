World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine allegedly going to stop mobilization and lift martial law on May 9

Zelensky will not extend martial law in Ukraine after May 9
Ukraine will not extend martial law and mobilization after May 9, Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk said in his Telegram channel.

Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Armed Forces of Ukraine

"I'll tell you more-[Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky is not even sure whether he can maintain the regime as early as April!" the politician added.

Dmytruk suggested that martial law in Ukraine, currently in effect until May 9 by Zelensky's decree, could be lifted. He also claimed that territorial recruitment centers (TCCs, Ukraine's equivalent of military enlistment offices) had received an unofficial instruction to halt the enlistment of citizens into the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). However, he speculated that TCCs might continue recruitment for bribes.

A general (previously partial) mobilization into the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been taking place in Ukraine since 2010. Earlier, mobilization was not carried out, but conscription in Ukraine into the armed forces was. The call existed until 2013. On 14 October 2013, Viktor Yanukovych signed Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 562/2013, according to which, from 1 January 2014, conscription into the armed forces was suspended and further recruitment was to be carried out exclusively on a contract basis. After the Euromaidan, voluntary recruitment into the Armed Forces was canceled, and later mobilization began in them. The Ministry of Defense stated that the annual mobilization will take place in several stages. In accordance with Decree No. 303 of 17 March 2014, partial mobilization of those liable for military service was started and continued for many years.

