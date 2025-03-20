Putin sends message of support to Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message to the new head of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa. This was reported by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, as cited by RIA Novosti.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Aerra Carnicom, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Flag of Syria

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin has sent a message to the head of the Syrian state, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in which he expressed support for efforts to stabilize the situation in the country as soon as possible in the interest of ensuring its sovereignty," Peskov stated.

The Kremlin representative emphasized that in his message, Putin expressed his readiness to cooperate with Syria's new leadership "on the full range of issues on the bilateral agenda to strengthen the traditionally friendly Russian-Syrian relations."

Ahmed al-Sharaa Becomes Syria’s New Leader Amid Hopes for Stability

Ahmed al-Sharaa has taken office as Syria’s new leader, marking a significant transition in the country’s political landscape. His leadership comes at a critical time as Syria continues to grapple with the effects of years of conflict and economic challenges. International observers are closely watching how al-Sharaa will approach governance, particularly in terms of reconciliation efforts and rebuilding the war-torn nation.

The new leader is expected to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics, balancing relations with key allies like Russia and Iran while addressing internal demands for reform and reconstruction.

Al-Sharaa’s administration will likely focus on restoring Syria’s sovereignty and improving living conditions for its citizens, many of whom have endured displacement and economic hardship. His approach to governance, potential peace negotiations, and efforts to rebuild infrastructure will be crucial in determining Syria’s path forward in the coming years.

Details

Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa (born 29 October 1982), also known by the nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani, is a Syrian politician and former rebel commander who is currently serving as the president of Syria since 29 January 2025. Al-Sharaa played a key role in the fall of the Assad regime and the establishment of the Syrian transitional government. Born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to a Syrian Sunni Muslim family from the Golan Heights, he grew up in the capital, Damascus. Al-Sharaa joined al-Qaeda in Iraq, then led by Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, shortly before the 2003 invasion of Iraq and fought for three years in the Iraqi insurgency. American forces captured and imprisoned him from 2006 to 2011. His release coincided with the Syrian Revolution against the Ba'athist dictatorship of Bashar al-Assad. Al-Sharaa created the al-Nusra Front in 2012 with the support of al-Qaeda to fight the Assad regime in the Syrian civil war. As emir of the al-Nusra Front, al-Sharaa built a stronghold in the northwestern Idlib Governorate. He resisted Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's attempts to merge al-Nusra Front with the Islamic State, leading to war between the two groups. In 2016, al-Sharaa cut al-Nusra's ties with al-Qaeda. Since breaking with al-Qaeda, he has sought international legitimacy by presenting a more moderate view of himself, jettisoning transnational jihadism against Western nations, and focusing on governance in Syria while vowing to protect Syria's minorities. Al-Sharaa merged al-Nusra with other organizations to form Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in 2017, served as its emir from 2017 to 2025. HTS established a technocratic administration known as the Syrian Salvation Government (SSG) in the territory it controlled in Idlib Governorate. The SSG collected taxes, provided public services, and issued identity cards to residents, though it faced protests and criticism within Idlib for authoritarian tactics and suppressing dissent.

