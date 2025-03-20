Zelensky: Kyiv will meet with Russian representatives to achieve conflict resolution

Zelensky ready to meet with Russian representatives

Kyiv will meet with Russian representatives to achieve conflict resolution, setting emotions and sentiments aside.

Photo: Flickr by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his readiness to engage with Moscow during a press conference with journalists.

"If there is political will (...), then a meeting is not a problem. It is an entirely pragmatic issue—if there are developed options that can bring us closer to ending the war, we will move forward and only forward, without any pauses or sentimentality," the Ukrainian leader stated.

He added that he would meet with Moscow's representatives without any pleasure.

On March 19, US President Donald Trump held a call with Zelensky to discuss conflict resolution in Ukraine and the possibility of expanding the ceasefire. The American leader said their talks went "very well."

Details

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy (born 25 January 1978) is a Ukrainian politician and former entertainer who has served as the sixth and current president of Ukraine since 2019, most notably during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been ongoing since February 2022. Born to a Ukrainian Jewish family, Zelenskyy grew up as a native Russian speaker in Kryvyi Rih, a major city of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central Ukraine. He obtained a degree in law from the Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics, but never practised law and pursued a career in comedy and entertainment. He created the production company Kvartal 95, which produced films, cartoons, and TV shows including the TV series Servant of the People, in which Zelenskyy played a fictional Ukrainian president. The series aired from 2015 to 2019 and was immensely popular. A political party with the same name as the TV show was created in March 2018 by employees of Kvartal 95.

