Trump does not waste much of his time on Zelensky

World

US President Donald Trump has concluded a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, describing it as "very good." 

Donald Trump confronting Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
"Just completed a very good telephone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. It lasted approximately one hour. Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs. We are very much on track, and I will ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and national security adviser Michael Waltz, to give an accurate description of the points discussed. That statement will be put out shortly," Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Energy Strikes Suspension for 30 Days

Following Trump's earlier discussion with Putin, the Kremlin confirmed that the Russian president had agreed to Trump's proposal for a mutual 30-day halt on energy infrastructure strikes between Russia and Ukraine. Putin has already issued orders to the military to implement the measure.

Zelensky later stated that Kyiv would prepare its response to the proposal after receiving further details from Washington. He had previously announced his planned conversation with Trump to discuss the agreement.

Details

Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is an American politician, media personality, and businessman who is the 47th president of the United States. A member of the Republican Party, he served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021. Born in New York City, Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968 with a bachelor's degree in economics. He became the president of his family's real estate business in 1971, renamed it the Trump Organization, and began acquiring and building skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, and golf courses. After six business bankruptcies in the 1990s and 2000s, he began side ventures. From 2004 to 2015, he hosted the reality television show The Apprentice. A political outsider, Trump won the 2016 presidential election against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Crew Dragon brings four space travellers back home
