Trump does not waste much of his time on Zelensky

Trump calls Zelensky to calm him down

US President Donald Trump has concluded a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, describing it as "very good."

"Just completed a very good telephone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. It lasted approximately one hour. Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs. We are very much on track, and I will ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and national security adviser Michael Waltz, to give an accurate description of the points discussed. That statement will be put out shortly," Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Energy Strikes Suspension for 30 Days

Following Trump's earlier discussion with Putin, the Kremlin confirmed that the Russian president had agreed to Trump's proposal for a mutual 30-day halt on energy infrastructure strikes between Russia and Ukraine. Putin has already issued orders to the military to implement the measure.

Zelensky later stated that Kyiv would prepare its response to the proposal after receiving further details from Washington. He had previously announced his planned conversation with Trump to discuss the agreement.

