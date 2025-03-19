World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky admits to attempts to thwart Russia-US talks as Ukrainian forces struggle through 'dragon teeth' in Belgorod

Zelensky admits Ukrainian forces tried to enter Russia's Belgorod region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had indeed attempted to penetrate the Belgorod region of Russia. 

Ukrainian sabotage group
Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
When holding a press conference dedicated to the outcomes of negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, a journalist asked Zelensky to comment on reports about Ukraine's alleged military operation in the Russian border region. In response, the Ukrainian president acknowledged that the Ukrainian forces indeed attempted to enter the Russian region.

"There is an operation there: some think that someone has run, while others think someone has entered in a different corner. These are absolutely understandable strategic steps on our part," Zelensky said.

He explained that the actions of the Ukrainian army were related to the Russian offensive in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

AFU Attempts to Break Through Belgorod Region Again

On March 19, it was reported that Ukrainian troops launched a new offensive in the border area. According to blogger Yuriy Podolyaka, the AFU carried out two attacks on the village of Demidovka during the night and morning of March 19. However, both attempts to break through the Russian border ended in failure. As a result, the Ukrainian side lost a Grad multiple rocket launcher system and three armored vehicles, including a tank.

The blogger also noted that the Ukrainian army became more cautious in using Western military equipment after previous failures. In one of the attacks, Ukrainian fighters used all-terrain vehicles instead of armored vehicles.

Video Footage of Combat Encounters

Video footage of AFU's attempts to break through to Russian territory appeared online. The recordings, taken with objective control means, show Russian aviation striking two Ukrainian buggies. In another episode, an explosion is captured caused by a hit on AFU equipment.

Additionally, another video of a Ukrainian army attack was posted online. The footage shows an engineering vehicle (IMR) attempting to overcome anti-tank obstacles ("dragon's teeth"). However, a Russian drone hits the vehicle, after which one of the Ukrainian soldiers leaves the vehicle and hides. The video was allegedly made on March 18, and later the damaged IMR was completely destroyed.

The Attacks Aimed to Influence the Putin-Trump Talks

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, on March 18, the AFU made several attempts to break through the border. A total of five attacks were recorded, but they were unsuccessful. One of the longest attacks lasted from 17:30 to 18:45 Moscow time. The Ukrainian forces lost up to 60 people, along with a tank, three engineering vehicles, a car, and seven armored vehicles. After that, the remaining Ukrainian forces were scattered, and further attacks ceased.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the goal of Ukraine's offensive was to create a tense atmosphere ahead of the conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump. However, the Ukrainian army failed to cross the Russian border, and "the provocation by the Kyiv regime on the eve of the high-level Russian-American talks was thwarted." The units of the "North" military grouping, responsible for the defense of the border regions, participated in repelling the attacks.

Details

Belgorod Oblast is a federal subject (an oblast) of Russia. Its administrative center is the city of Belgorod. As of 2021, the population is 1,540,486. In May 2023, the governor of the region claimed that a Ukrainian "sabotage group" entered the region. Ukrainian media identified the alleged groups as the Freedom of Russia Legion and Russian Volunteer Corps. The units claimed they had "completely liberated" the settlement of Kozinka in the oblast, and that they had entered Graivoron. Government officials declared a state of emergency in the Belgorod region on 14 August 2024 during the Russo-Ukrainian War following the incursion of Ukrainian military forces into the neighboring Kursk region and many attacks on airbases within Belgorod itself.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
