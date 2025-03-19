Zelensky before talking to Trump: 'We will definitely win this war'

Zelensky to talk to Trump on March 19 to discuss further steps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump will have a conversation on March 19, the Ukrainian leader announced at a press conference.

He added that he expected to hear details from Trump about his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky also stated that Ukrainian and US representatives had a "good meeting" in Jeddah. He concluded that ending the conflict with a just peace was impossible without Kyiv's involvement.

Zelensky said he would speak with Trump today, March 19, following Trump's conversation with Putin yesterday, on March 18.

"So far, Russia has not proven that it is ready to end the war. We will never recognize Russia's sovereignty over the occupied territories; for us, this is a red line," Zelensky said. "We will definitely win this war," he added. "I will not discuss with the Russians what our army should be," Zelensky also said. "If Russia stops striking our targets, we will definitely stop striking targets in Russia. Putin's promises alone are not enough; there must be oversight. The main entity for this oversight should be the United States. I believe that this year the war can end with a dignified peace," the Ukrainian President also said.

Earlier, Politico reported that US special envoy Steven Witkoff, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and journalist Tucker Carlson participated in secret US negotiations with political opponents of President Zelensky. The goal was to increase the popularity of the idea of holding elections in Ukraine before the conflict ends, the publication said.

Before this, Zelensky commented on the US withdrawal from a group investigating Russia.

"I saw it in the media, but that doesn't give me the full picture. I asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," he said.

