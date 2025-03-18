Putin and Trump change the world in two hours

Putin and Trump agree on initial steps toward peace in Ukraine

The Kremlin does not expect a statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin following his phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian leader’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Ceasefire Agreement on Infrastructure and Energy

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed that the first steps toward peace in Ukraine will be halting strikes on infrastructure and energy facilities, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on her X account.

Following their phone conversation, the White House issued a statement emphasizing that the conflict in Ukraine should have ended long ago through sincere and good-faith peace efforts.

Recognition of the Need for a Peaceful Resolution

Both Putin and Trump acknowledged the necessity of resolving the conflict through peaceful means, with the White House stressing that both sides must focus on resolution rather than continued fighting.

Putin’s Key Conditions for Peace

During the conversation, Putin outlined key conditions for resolving the conflict, including concerns over Kyiv's unwillingness to negotiate.

Putin emphasized that for the crisis to end, there must be a complete cessation of military aid to Ukraine.

Additionally, he called for an end to Ukraine's military mobilization and the rearmament of its armed forces (AFU).

"From the Russian side, key concerns were raised regarding (...) the need to stop forced mobilization in Ukraine and the rearmament of the AFU," the Kremlin’s official statement reads.

Hockey Matches Between Russian and American Players

Trump expressed support for Putin’s proposal to organize hockey matches between Russian and American players. The games are expected to take place in both the U.S. and Russia, featuring players from the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Trump has previously praised Russian hockey star Alexander Ovechkin, calling him a "great player" and acknowledging his talent during rallies at the Washington Capitals’ home arena.

In March 2022, the NHL suspended contacts with the KHL, notifying the Russian league that their Memorandum of Understanding was suspended and instructing NHL teams to cease direct and indirect communication with KHL representatives.

Ceasefire Discussion and 30-Day Truce Proposal

Putin outlined several "key points" regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine during his phone conversation with Trump, according to a Kremlin Telegram update.

"Regarding the U.S. President’s initiative for a 30-day truce, Russia outlined key concerns, particularly ensuring effective oversight of any ceasefire along the entire frontline," the Kremlin statement noted.

It also stated that one of the main risks is Ukraine's unwillingness to engage in talks and its lack of reliability as a negotiating partner.

Further U.S.-Russia Negotiations on Ukraine

The Kremlin previously reported that Putin and Trump continued their frank exchange of views on Ukraine, agreeing to pursue joint efforts toward conflict resolution.

Iran and Middle East Stability

During their discussion, Putin and Trump also talked about Iran and potential U.S.-Russia cooperation in the Middle East.

According to Leavitt, both leaders viewed the Middle East as a region where collaboration could help prevent future conflicts.

They agreed that Iran should never be in a position where it can threaten Israel’s existence.

Ukraine Peace Talks to Begin in the Middle East

The White House confirmed that Russia and the U.S. will immediately begin negotiations for resolving the Ukraine conflict in the Middle East.

"The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace. These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East," the White House said.

Black Sea Security and Maritime Safety

Putin positively assessed Trump's proposal for ensuring maritime security in the Black Sea, according to a Kremlin press release summarizing their phone call.

Zelensky Calls for European Involvement

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was in Finland at the time of the conversation, called for Europe to be included in the peace talks.

"Europe must be at the negotiation table, and all matters related to European security must be decided with Europe’s participation," Zelensky stated, as reported by Sky News.

Zelensky's visit to Finland is reportedly linked to discussions on military support for Ukraine and investments in Ukrainian arms production.