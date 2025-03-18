World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin and Trump fully understand each other during March 18 phone call

Putin and Trump discuss Ukraine, agree on ceasefire and prisoner exchange
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation, continuing their detailed and candid exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Kremlin. Both leaders expressed a mutual interest in normalizing relations.

Moscow Kremlin, view from the Building on the Embankment
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Московский_Кремль,_вид_с_Дома_на_набережной.jpg by Semyon Borisov
Moscow Kremlin, view from the Building on the Embankment

Following the conversation, Putin supported Trump's proposal for a 30-day mutual suspension of strikes on energy infrastructure by Russia and Ukraine and issued the corresponding order to the Russian military.

Another major outcome of the talks was an agreement on a prisoner exchange, with both sides swapping 175 captives. Additionally, as a gesture of goodwill, Russia will transfer 23 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers back to Kyiv.

The two leaders also discussed the fate of Ukrainian troops still in Russia's Kursk region. The Kremlin stated that Trump had requested to ensure the safety of the encircled Ukrainian soldiers. In response, Putin confirmed that Russia would act based on humanitarian considerations and, if the Ukrainian forces surrendered, they would be guaranteed life and humane treatment in accordance with Russian laws and international standards.

To advance a resolution to the conflict, Russia and the U.S. will establish expert groups to work on potential solutions.

Beyond Ukraine, Putin and Trump discussed cooperation in other global regions, particularly in the Middle East and the Red Sea, where the U.S. is currently conducting military operations against the Houthis. The Kremlin stated that joint efforts would be made to stabilize crisis zones, enhance collaboration on nuclear non-proliferation, and strengthen global security, which could help improve overall U.S.-Russia relations.

"Reaffirming his commitment to a peaceful resolution, President Putin expressed readiness to work closely with American partners on a comprehensive, sustainable, and long-term settlement. This must address the root causes of the crisis and recognize Russia's legitimate security interests," the Kremlin concluded.

This was the second phone conversation between Putin and Trump since Trump took office. The call lasted over two hours. While the Kremlin did not initially disclose details, Trump had earlier stated that key topics would include territorial disputes in Ukraine and control over nuclear power plants.

Trump had originally planned to call Putin on March 11, but the conversation was postponed. According to Steve Witkoff, U. S. Special Representative for the Middle East, the White House had anticipated a productive and positive discussion.

The previous Putin-Trump call took place on February 12.

