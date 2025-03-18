World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
After talking to Trump, Putin orders Russian military to stop striking Ukraine's energy facilities

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump for a mutual 30-day suspension of strikes on energy infrastructure by both Moscow and Kyiv.

"During the conversation, Donald Trump proposed a mutual 30-day suspension of strikes on energy infrastructure by both sides of the conflict. Vladimir Putin responded positively to this initiative," the statement posted on the Kremlin's official website said.

It was noted that Putin immediately issued the corresponding order to the Russian military.

On March 13, Putin stated that Moscow agrees with Washington's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. However, the Russian leader emphasized that certain issues still need to be resolved, including the presence of Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region.

