Trump Bombs Yemen
Did anyone believe Trump when he said he was the "Peace President?" Or, when he vowed to end the endless wars in the Middle East?  No matter who the American President is we will be bombing other countries.  Count on it.  

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Air Force photo/Capt. Patrick Nichols, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Trump's audacious gambit to coerce Iran into halting its nuclear ambitions has taken a perilous turn. Dispatching a letter to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trump extended an olive branch for direct negotiations, warning of "dire consequences" should Iran's defiance persist. 


Khamenei, however, rebuffed the overture, denouncing it as the epitome of "bullying" and a veiled threat.
 

The recent U.S. airstrikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi rebels allied with Tehran, have only served to inflame tensions. These assaults, resulting in over 50 fatalities, were intended to deter further Houthi aggression in the Red Sea.

Yet, instead of compelling Iran to the negotiating table, these actions may have steeled its resolve against perceived Western imperialism.
 

Trump's foreign policy maneuvers bear a striking resemblance to his earlier bravado concerning the Ukraine conflict, which he once vowed to resolve within a mere 24 hours—a promise he later dismissed as "a little sarcastic." Now, as the specter of a protracted bombing campaign looms over the Middle East, Trump confronts the harsh reality that Iran's intransigence may outstrip his expectations.

For decades, successive American presidents have aspired to extricate the nation from the quagmire of Middle Eastern conflicts, aiming to pivot toward countering China's burgeoning influence in East Asia. Yet, time and again, these ambitions have been thwarted. As Trump braces for a potentially prolonged military engagement, he may soon find that his endeavors to recalibrate American foreign policy are as futile as those of his predecessors.

Sukho Superjet SJ-100 aircraft successfully flies with Russian-made engines
Australia quietly explores French submarine partnership amid AUKUS Uncertainty
Silver for defense purposes: Up to 50 kilos can be used per unit of arms
Silver for defense purposes: Up to 50 kilos can be used per unit of arms
