Ukraine ready to finish conflict with Russia in 2025 following Jeddah talks with US

Kyiv is ready to end war this year following talks with the United States in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by JøMa, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Foreign Ministry of Ukraine

"We are not an obstacle to achieving peace. We are ready to begin implementing the outcomes of the meetings in Jeddah. Today, we could expect a phone conversation between President Trump and President Putin. We truly hope that after this conversation, the situation will become clearer," said Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Sybiha.

Ukraine supports Trump’s plan to first halt hostilities and then engage in peace negotiations, the minister added.

"We are talking about a ceasefire, which will undoubtedly make our peace efforts much more effective. And of course, we need confidence-building measures," Sybiha noted.

Ukraine Still Aims to Reclaim Its Territories

"Sooner or later, we will liberate all our occupied territories. There are no legal grounds to recognize them as Russian," said Rada deputy Fedir Venislavskyi. "Territorial integrity cannot be subject to any concessions. We recognize that, as of today, our military does not have the capability to swiftly liberate all occupied territories. Therefore, the status of these territories may remain 'temporarily occupied' for now, but we will reclaim them—either through diplomatic or legal means," the MP added.

Some Countries Considering Sending Up to 30,000 Troops to Ukraine – The Times

Several Western nations, including the United Kingdom, France, Turkey, Canada, and Australia, are reportedly discussing the possibility of deploying up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, The Times said. While details of the mission remain unclear, some countries are expected to contribute forces for training, logistics, and support roles, rather than direct combat.

Moscow has strongly condemned the potential deployment, warning that any foreign military presence in Ukraine would be considered a direct escalation of the conflict. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia would take all necessary measures in response, viewing such a move as a serious provocation that could lead to unforeseen consequences.

The discussions come amid growing concerns over Ukraine’s battlefield position and Western leaders’ ongoing efforts to bolster Kyiv’s defenses. However, the extent of actual troop commitments remains uncertain, as some governments may opt for alternative forms of support, such as increased arms deliveries and financial aid.

Andrii Ivanovych Sybiha (Ukrainian: Андрій Іванович Сибіга; born 1 February 1975) is a Ukrainian statesman, diplomat, and jurist who became the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and is currently the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine since 5 September 2024. Andrii Sybiha was born in Zboriv, Ternopil Oblast. In 1997, he graduated from University of Lviv, as a specialist in international relations. He is fluent in English and Polish.

