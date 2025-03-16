Participants in the largest protest against Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić reportedly experienced the effects of next-generation weaponry – sonic waves that caused thousands of demonstrators to scatter in panic. Many felt a "blow to the head” and excruciating pain, unable to understand what was happening.

On March 15-16, 2025, nearly one million people took to the streets in Serbian cities to protest the current administration's policies. During a memorial ceremony for victims, panic erupted in a split second, and several thousand people scattered chaotically in different directions. According to eyewitnesses and local media, the cause of the chaos was the use of sonic weaponry, although authorities vehemently deny this claim.

An Invisible Strike

Sonic weapons are not science fiction-they are a modern reality. There are two primary types of these devices:

Infrasound weapons, which emit sound waves below 16 Hz-inaudible to the human ear but capable of causing severe physiological reactions. These waves can penetrate walls and obstacles without losing intensity. Technologies such as piezoelectric crystals and jet engines with special resonators are used to generate them. LRAD (Long Range Acoustic Device), which produces a high-intensity, focused sound beam in the audible range, reaching volumes of up to 160 decibels. For comparison:

A jet engine during takeoff produces 130-140 dB;

A gunshot at close range reaches around 150 dB.

Sounds above 140 dB cause pain, and even brief exposure to 120+ dB can result in permanent hearing damage.

'It Felt Like a Plane Was Falling on Us'

Eyewitness accounts from the Serbian protests match the known effects of sonic weapons. Some people described it as a plane crashing down on them, while others reported sensations of a blow to the head and intense pain.

Effects of Infrasound:

Intense fear, panic, and loss of self-control

Dizziness and balance issues

Nausea, vomiting, and digestive problems

Severe headaches and fatigue

Heart and respiratory irregularities

Blood pressure spikes

Impaired vision and hearing

Effects of LRAD:

Extreme ear pain and likely eardrum damage (at close range)

Severe disorientation and dizziness

Nausea and vomiting

Emotional distress

Panic attacks

LRAD devices are used in 24 countries and by around 100 private companies, mainly in maritime security. Known users include: U.S. military and police

FBI

American private military contractors

Singaporean Navy

Georgian police

Vietnamese and Japanese coast guards

In 2005, an LRAD system was used to repel Somali pirates attacking the cruise ship Seabourn Spirit. In 2007, the Georgian police deployed it against protesters in Tbilisi.

Russia has developed its own acoustic weapon known as the Whisper system, which is built into riot police shields to disperse crowds by emitting ultra-low-frequency vibrations.

Denial of the Obvious

Despite numerous eyewitness reports, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has strongly denied the use of sonic weapons against protesters. At a press conference, he called the claims shameful and false, stating:

"We did not use a baton today.” He also praised the police response to the protests.

However, the symptoms and reactions described by protesters are entirely consistent with documented effects of sonic weaponry.

The mass deployment of such technology against peaceful demonstrators raises serious human rights concerns and questions about the ethics of using potentially harmful crowd-control methods.

With sonic weapons becoming an increasingly popular tool for dispersing protests worldwide, the Serbian incident serves as a warning sign that demands closer scrutiny from international human rights organizations.