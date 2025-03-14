Putin: Kyiv should order their troops in Kursk to surrender

Putin responds to Trump's appeal to spare Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reviewed US President Donald Trump's appeal to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers who found themselves encircled in the Kursk region. The Russian leader discussed this matter during a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council, TASS reports.

Photo: en.kremlin.ru by Presidential Executive Office of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin

"We have reviewed today's appeal from US President Mr. Trump to spare the lives of Ukrainian military personnel, some of whom are blocked by Russian forces in the zone of the UAF incursion into the Kursk region," Putin emphasized.

The Russian president noted that he understands his American counterpart's request and sees it as an expression of humanitarian principles.

Putin Proposes Ukrainian Troops Surrender in Kursk Region

Vladimir Putin proposed that the Ukrainian authorities issue an order for their military personnel in the Kursk region to lay down their arms, TASS reports.

This statement came in response to President Trump's plea to spare encircled Ukrainian groups in the region.

"For the effective implementation of the US president's appeal, the Ukrainian military-political leadership must issue a corresponding order to their troops – to lay down their arms and surrender," Putin stated.

He also assured that Ukrainian soldiers who surrender would be guaranteed safety and humane treatment.

Earlier, President Donald Trump personally appealed to Putin to spare the surrounded UAF groups in the Kursk region. These forces are currently positioned southwest of the recently liberated city of Sudzha.

Putin Acknowledges Trump's Efforts to Restore US-Russia Relations

US President Donald Trump and his administration are making every effort to restore relations with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated, according to TASS.

"We are aware that the new administration, led by President Trump, is doing everything possible to restore at least some of what was nearly reduced to zero," Putin said.

He acknowledged that this process is complex and difficult, as the previous US administration had nearly destroyed relations between Moscow and Washington.

Looking ahead, Putin noted that the situation in US-Russia relations is beginning to shift.

"In general, things are starting to move; we will see what comes of it. Today, we will focus on this issue," he said during a meeting with permanent members of Russia's Security Council.

Zelensky: AFU Operation in Kursk Region Achieved Its Goal

The operation conducted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region of Russia has fulfilled its objective having drawn Russian forces away from other fronts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated.

"The situation is very difficult right now. I can only thank our soldiers for this operation. It has achieved its goal. First, the pressure on the Kharkiv front eased, then they [Russia] began pulling their troops away from the eastern front. I believe the situation in the Pokrovsk direction is now stable," Zelensky said, as quoted by Strana.

On March 12, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the Russian military command post in the Kursk region, stated that Ukrainian forces in the area had been surrounded and isolated, with several hundred soldiers surrendering. A day later, Putin said that the AFU could soon be completely blocked in the region, leaving them with only two options— surrender or perish.

