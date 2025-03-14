NATO turns coat: Relations with Russia will go back to normal, no NATO for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General calls for normal relations with Russia after Ukraine conflict

For the US and the EU, it would be beneficial to restore normal relations with Russia after a settlement in Ukraine, but that remains far off, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"It would be normal if the war somehow ended for Europe, step by step, and also for the US, step by step, so that normal relations with Russia could be restored," he said. "But we are still far from that; we must continue to put pressure on them [Moscow]."

Mark Rutte expressed optimism about the possibility of ending hostilities in Ukraine in 2025.

"I look at this year with cautious optimism, but I hope it happens even sooner," Rutte said.

The NATO chief added that he does not rule out a long-term normalization of relations between the European Union (EU), the US, and Russia.

In the same interview, Rutte stated that Ukraine's NATO membership was no longer being considered.

At the same time, Mark Rutte believes that increasing pressure on Russia will help ensure progress in ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine. Rutte also expressed confidence in US President Donald Trump’s commitment to NATO and praised him for "breaking the deadlock" in Moscow-Kyiv relations. He further described the EU’s increased defense spending as "remarkable" and "historic."

Russian Lawmaker Agrees with Rutte

Meanwhile, Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, believes that hostilities in the special military operation zone should end in 2025.

"I agree with Rutte. I believe the fighting should end this year. The main task is to develop a peace treaty plan that satisfies the international community and, of course, us, and to establish conditions for upholding this agreement. If that happens, the war could end – and much sooner," the lawmaker told Lenta.ru news site.

Mark Rutte (born 14 February 1967) is a Dutch politician who has served as the 14th secretary general of NATO since October 2024. He previously served as prime minister of the Netherlands from 2010 to 2024 and leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) from 2006 to 2023. Serving a total of almost 14 years, Rutte is the longest-serving prime minister in Dutch history. After originally embarking on a business management career working for Unilever, Rutte entered national politics in 2002 as a member of Jan Peter Balkenende's cabinets. Rutte won the 2006 VVD leadership election and led the party to victory in the 2010 general election. After lengthy coalition negotiations, he became prime minister of the Netherlands. He was the first self-described liberal to be appointed prime minister in 92 years.

