Ukraine representatives called Putin to talk – Belarus President Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed in an interview with Russia 1 TV channel that Ukrainian officials had made secret phone calls to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo: en.kremlin.ru by Presidential Executive Office of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin

Even though there are no truly reliable negotiators in Ukraine, "we still talk to them," Lukashenko noted.

"I won’t say more – let Vladimir Vladimirovich speak. He spoke with them. They called him, they told him things. He spoke with some of them," Lukashenko said.

According to Lukashenko, there was an agreement that those conversations would remain private, so he could not disclose any details. However, he suggested that Putin himself might choose to do so.

"Well, maybe Vladimir Vladimirovich will take the risk and say who called him. They called him to talk," Lukashenko added.

The day before, the Belarusian president stated that resolving the situation in Ukraine would only be possible after Russia fully utilizes its negotiating potential. According to him, Moscow holds the advantage on the front lines, allowing it to dictate terms, and therefore, accepting US proposals currently seems unreasonable.

