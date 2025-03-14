Uproar in Kyiv: Zelensky did not expect Putin to support ceasefire proposal

Florian Philippot, the leader of French party The Patriots, spoke about the behavior of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement about Russia's agreement to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"It seems that Zelensky feels outrage and fury because Putin agreed to a ceasefire <...> there's an uproar in Kyiv," the French politician wrote on social media.

Additionally, Western journalists suggested that Putin’s conditions for the ceasefire could put Zelensky in a disadvantageous position.

The New York Times described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's reaction to Russian leader Vladimir Putin's remarks about a possible ceasefire as harsh.

"In sharp remarks later in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said the Russian leader set so many conditions “that nothing will work out at all or that it will not work out for as long as possible,'" the newspaper said.

The publication also pointed out that Putin’s remarks came at a time when the Russian army was advancing in the Kursk region. Kyiv will lose leverage in future peace negotiations should the Russian troops kick Ukrainian units out of the Kursk region, the article suggested.

The NYT suggested that Putin’s ceasefire conditions could put Kyiv in a disadvantageous position. According to the newspaper, one such condition – monitoring the actions of Ukrainian authorities to prevent forced mobilization during the truce – could weaken Kyiv’s stance.

Zelensky Sees Putin's Remarks as a Willingness to Reject a Ceasefire

On the evening of March 13, shortly after Putin’s comments on the ceasefire idea, Zelensky called the Russian leader’s words "predictable and manipulative," suggesting that he was preparing to reject the proposal.

"Moscow surrounds the idea of a ceasefire with such preconditions that it either fails or gets delayed for as long as possible," the Ukrainian president claimed. He emphasized that Kyiv had accepted the US proposal for a ceasefire, which could allow time to "prepare answers to all questions about long-term security and real, lasting peace, and lay out a plan to end the war."

Zelensky also called for "increased pressure" on Russia and the use of "effective" sanctions.

Details

Florian Philippot (born 24 October 1981) is a French politician. He served as Vice President of the National Front from 2012 to 2017 before quitting the party to found The Patriots in September 2017, which has failed to win any representation in subsequent elections. In October 2011, he was appointed strategic director of Marine Le Pen's presidential campaign. In July 2012, he was appointed vice president in charge of strategy and communication of the FN.

