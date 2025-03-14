World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump talks to Putin: 'This horrible war can finally come to an end'

Trump talks to Putin, asks him to spare Ukrainian soldiers' lives
World

US President Donald Trump stated that he spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on March 13. 

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

"We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump asks Putin to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers

Donald Trump also appealed to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, asking him to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers who found themselves surrounded by the Russian army. 

"BUT, AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION.

"I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!," Donald Trump wrote.

Earlier, Trump stated that there is every chance to end the Ukrainian conflict. The American leader said that on March 13, he had very good and productive talks with Putin.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Moscow gains opportunity to work with US and Israel to build Alawite state in Syria
Asia
Moscow gains opportunity to work with US and Israel to build Alawite state in Syria Видео 
Trump would be happy to meet Putin
World
Trump would be happy to meet Putin
Notorious Ukrainian neo-Nazi Demyan Ganul killed in Odesa
Hotspots and Incidents
Notorious Ukrainian neo-Nazi Demyan Ganul killed in Odesa Видео 
Popular
Putin about Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk: Either surrender or die

President Vladimir Putin spoke about his visit to the Kursk region during a joint press conference with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko

Putin leaves two options to Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Kursk
Video: ODAB-500 aerial bomb hits Ukrainian troops near Kursk
Drone video captures moment when ODAB-500 bomb hits Ukrainian troops near Kursk
Chilling warning: World shudders at the sight of Putin in military fatigues
Putin's aide Ushakov: 'Russia does not want a temporary ceasefire'
Rejecting Trump's ceasefire plan would be poor diplomacy Lyuba Lulko Ukraine: To cease, or not to fire?? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Germany on the brink of political change after Olaf Scholz's election defeat Igor Bukker
Putin: Russia agrees with proposals to end hostilities
Trump would be happy to meet Putin as Russia and US rebuild cooperation
Putin accepts ceasefire proposal, but asks many questions
Putin accepts ceasefire proposal, but asks many questions
Last materials
Trump talks to Putin, asks him to spare Ukrainian soldiers' lives
Notorious Ukrainian neo-Nazi Demyan Ganul killed in Odesa
US media report new sanctions against Russia as part of negotiation strategy
Putin sends message to Trump through special envoy Steve Witkoff
Trump would be happy to meet Putin
Putin supports ceasefire idea, but asks questions
Russian stock market rises as Putin accepts ceasefire proposal
Putin leaves two options to Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Kursk
Putin thanks Trump for his attention to resolve Ukraine crisis
Putin: Russia supports ceasefire with Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.