Trump talks to Putin: 'This horrible war can finally come to an end'

Trump talks to Putin, asks him to spare Ukrainian soldiers' lives

US President Donald Trump stated that he spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on March 13.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

"We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump asks Putin to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers

Donald Trump also appealed to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, asking him to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers who found themselves surrounded by the Russian army.

"BUT, AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION. "I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!," Donald Trump wrote.

