Steve Witkoff leave Moscow with Putin's message to Donald Trump

Putin sends message to Trump through special envoy Steve Witkoff
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff last night and sent information and additional messages to US President Donald Trump through him, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

US flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
US flag

"Through Witkoff, Putin conveyed information and additional signals for President Trump," Peskov stated.

According to Peskov, the Russian side was also provided with additional information during the meeting.

The talks between Putin and Witkoff took place on the evening of March 13 in a closed format during the US envoy's visit to Moscow.

Mike Waltz 'Cautiously Optimistic' on Ukraine Conflict Resolution

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on remarks made by Trump’s National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, who said that the prospects for resolving the Ukraine conflict could be approached with "cautious optimism."

"There is certainly reason for cautious optimism," Peskov stated, while noting that "much remains to be done."

According to Izvestia, Witkoff visited the US Embassy in Moscow, spent about an hour there, and gave a speech in English expressing gratitude.

On March 13, an aircraft linked to Witkoff departed from Vnukovo Airport. However, later that day, Mike Waltz stated that Witkoff was still in Moscow and was relaying information to Washington about the progress of the negotiations.

Details

Steven Charles Witkoff (born March 15, 1957) is an American billionaire real estate investor, lawyer, and diplomat who serves as the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East. He is the founder and chairman of the Witkoff Group. He began his career as a real estate attorney, before transitioning to property investment and development. His notable acquisitions include the Daily News Building, the Woolworth Building, 33 Maiden Lane, and the Park Lane Hotel in Manhattan. Witkoff has extensive business ties in the Middle East. During the first presidency of Donald Trump in 2020, Witkoff was a member of the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups, which were created to combat the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. In November 2024, then President-elect Donald Trump announced that he would appoint Witkoff to be the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East; before taking office, Witkoff played a role in negotiating a ceasefire and hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas in January 2025.

