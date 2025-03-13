World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump would be happy to meet Putin as Russia and US rebuild cooperation

Trump would be happy to meet Putin
World

The United States is discussing the question of the territories that Ukraine will lose as a result of the conflict, US President Donald Trump said.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

"We are having discussions with Ukraine about the territories and pieces of land that will be preserved and lost," Trump said.

According to Trump, the dialogue between Washington and Kyiv covers "all other elements of the final agreement."

The issue of settling the Ukrainian conflict has moved off dead center, US President Donald Trump said, as reported by RIA Novosti.

"It would have lasted much longer... We have broken the deadlock," said the American leader.

Trump would be happy to meet Putin

US President Donald Trump said he would be happy to have a conversation and meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, TASS reports.

In the context of future relations with Russia, the United States primarily wants to end the Ukrainian conflict, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said, TASS reports.

Moscow and Washington are discussing not only the settlement of the conflict but also the future of bilateral relations, specifically, the "possible new strategic direction of bilateral cooperation," Ushakov added.

"But before moving on to that, the Americans want to end the war in Ukraine. And they are clearly stating their position on this matter," Ushakov noted.

Earlier, Ushakov reported that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff would take place on the evening of March 13 in a closed format.

Russia and USA discuss new course for bilateral cooperation

Russia and the US are discussing a possible new strategic course for bilateral cooperation, Yuri Ushakov said, TASS reports.

"We are also discussing the future of Russian-American relations, (...) the overall content of a possible new strategic course between the US and Russia," he said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz support normal dialogue with Moscow.

Details

As of 2025 the United States and Russia maintain one of the most important, critical, and strategic foreign relations in the world. Both nations have shared interests in nuclear safety and security, nonproliferation, counterterrorism, and space exploration. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the relationship was generally warm under the Russian President Boris Yeltsin (1991–99). In the early years of Yeltsin's presidency, the United States and Russia established a cooperative relationship and worked closely together to address global issues such as arms control, counterterrorism, and the conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina. During Yeltsin's second term, United States–Russia relations became more strained. The NATO intervention in Yugoslavia, in particular, the 1999 NATO intervention in Kosovo, was strongly opposed by Yeltsin. Although the Soviet Union had been strongly opposed by the Titovian flavour of independence, Yeltsin saw it as an infringement on Russia's latter-day sphere of influence. Yeltsin also criticized NATO's expansion into Eastern Europe, which he saw as a threat to Russia's security.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Video shows civilians in Sudzha after liberation
Hotspots and Incidents
Video shows civilians in Sudzha after liberation Видео 
Putin weighing USA's proposal for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine
World
Putin weighing USA's proposal for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine
Ukrainian police raid OnlyFans models
Society
Ukrainian police raid OnlyFans models
Popular
Ukraine will have to cede Kherson and Zaporizhzhia for Russia to cease fire

The US plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine is something Russia is willing to discuss. However, Moscow will, of course, put forward its own conditions

Rejecting Trump's ceasefire plan would be poor diplomacy
Video shows civilians in Sudzha after liberation
Video shows civilians in Sudzha after Russian forces liberate town
Video shows Russian soldiers advancing through underground gas pipeline to enter Sudzha
Putin likely to accept USA's proposal for Ukraine ceasefire
Rejecting Trump's ceasefire plan would be poor diplomacy Lyuba Lulko Ukraine: To cease, or not to fire?? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Germany on the brink of political change after Olaf Scholz's election defeat Igor Bukker
Russian FM Lavrov: EU and UK prepare something to push Trump towards aggression against Russia
The end is near: Ukrainian troops leave Kursk region, Russian flag raised over Sudzha
OnlyFans models in Ukraine suffer from
OnlyFans models in Ukraine suffer from
Last materials
Trump would be happy to meet Putin
Putin supports ceasefire idea, but asks questions
Russian stock market rises as Putin accepts ceasefire proposal
Putin leaves two options to Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Kursk
Putin thanks Trump for his attention to resolve Ukraine crisis
Putin: Russia supports ceasefire with Ukraine
Video: ODAB-500 aerial bomb hits Ukrainian troops near Kursk
Armoured personnel carrier runs over car in Makhachkala
Steve Witkoff arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine and US-Russia relations
Russia rejects temporary truce in Ukraine, calls it a 'pause' for Ukrainian troops
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.