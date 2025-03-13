Trump would be happy to meet Putin as Russia and US rebuild cooperation

The United States is discussing the question of the territories that Ukraine will lose as a result of the conflict, US President Donald Trump said.

"We are having discussions with Ukraine about the territories and pieces of land that will be preserved and lost," Trump said.

According to Trump, the dialogue between Washington and Kyiv covers "all other elements of the final agreement."

The issue of settling the Ukrainian conflict has moved off dead center, US President Donald Trump said, as reported by RIA Novosti.

"It would have lasted much longer... We have broken the deadlock," said the American leader.

US President Donald Trump said he would be happy to have a conversation and meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, TASS reports.

In the context of future relations with Russia, the United States primarily wants to end the Ukrainian conflict, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said, TASS reports.

Moscow and Washington are discussing not only the settlement of the conflict but also the future of bilateral relations, specifically, the "possible new strategic direction of bilateral cooperation," Ushakov added.

"But before moving on to that, the Americans want to end the war in Ukraine. And they are clearly stating their position on this matter," Ushakov noted.

Earlier, Ushakov reported that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff would take place on the evening of March 13 in a closed format.

Russia and USA discuss new course for bilateral cooperation

Russia and the US are discussing a possible new strategic course for bilateral cooperation, Yuri Ushakov said, TASS reports.

"We are also discussing the future of Russian-American relations, (...) the overall content of a possible new strategic course between the US and Russia," he said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz support normal dialogue with Moscow.

Details

As of 2025 the United States and Russia maintain one of the most important, critical, and strategic foreign relations in the world. Both nations have shared interests in nuclear safety and security, nonproliferation, counterterrorism, and space exploration. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the relationship was generally warm under the Russian President Boris Yeltsin (1991–99). In the early years of Yeltsin's presidency, the United States and Russia established a cooperative relationship and worked closely together to address global issues such as arms control, counterterrorism, and the conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina. During Yeltsin's second term, United States–Russia relations became more strained. The NATO intervention in Yugoslavia, in particular, the 1999 NATO intervention in Kosovo, was strongly opposed by Yeltsin. Although the Soviet Union had been strongly opposed by the Titovian flavour of independence, Yeltsin saw it as an infringement on Russia's latter-day sphere of influence. Yeltsin also criticized NATO's expansion into Eastern Europe, which he saw as a threat to Russia's security.

